For Monday
If you reflect, you will discover a better way to deal with ongoing situations. Learn from the experience you gained over the years, and you will have the discipline to make the most of the opportunities that come your way. Benevolence will pay off.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Be cautious when dealing with a friend, relative or peer. Avoid a fight by finding common ground. Diplomacy, respect and courtesy will pay off. Tell someone special how much you love them.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You can make a positive lifestyle or professional change. Take pride in what you do, and you will make an impression on someone who can help you excel. Now’s the time to get things done!
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take responsibility, and accomplish what you set out to do. Pay attention to a loved one in order to avoid an unnecessary scene. Do your best to deal with sensitive issues in a timely manner.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Your changing attitude will confuse those you deal with today. Try not to venture too far off the beaten path when explaining what you expect or want. Avoid indulgence and excessive behavior.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Live and learn. You’ll be offered insight into something that you can use to get ahead. Practice what you preach; you’ll avoid allowing someone the opportunity to make you look bad.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Concentrate on making positive changes in your life and meaningful relationships. Refuse to let jealousy get in the way of reason. A positive attitude will help you reach your objective.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t let work or your colleagues agitate you. Go about your business, and finish what you start. Leave no room for criticism or complaints. If you want to make a change, do so using your Leo charm.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Stay poised and listen carefully. Someone you least expect will offer insight into something you find challenging. Sharing common interests will lead to a valuable conversation.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Envision how you want your space to function. A couple of changes can quickly put an end to an inconvenience. Share your feelings with a loved one, and it will pave the way to a better lifestyle.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Pay closer attention to detail. Don’t expect a decision you make to please everyone. A friend or relative will offer sound reasons why you should slow down and rethink your plans.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Past experience will help you decipher who is being up-front with you and who isn’t. Trust your instincts, and make your decision clear. It’s better not to linger. Romance is encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Make a decision for the right reason. Don’t let anger or stubbornness cause bad blood between you and a friend or relative. Make positive changes, and be willing to compromise. Care and share.
For Tuesday
Look for the positive in every situation this year, and you will find it easier to make headway. How you approach people and situations will determine how much help and support you receive. Refuse to let outside influences slow you down. Strive for perfection and stability.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Someone will outsmart you if you don’t prepare appropriately. Leave nothing to chance, and you will outmaneuver anyone who tries to upstage you. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Look for an opportunity, and don’t hesitate to take advantage of an offer. How you conduct yourself will make an impression on someone who can help you advance. Make suggestions and offer solutions, but don’t share personal information.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep things moving forward. A positive attitude will help ward off interference. Stay focused on what you are trying to achieve. It’s a good day for romance.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Put your differences with colleagues aside; focus your energy on getting things done on time. It’s up to you to make decisions that support your happiness. Make an effort to promote relaxation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take on something that interests you. A new position, project or partnership will challenge you intellectually and push you to learn more and take better care of yourself and your financial future.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Offer suggestions, do your part and put unfinished business to rest. Handle money matters, contracts or joint endeavors with enthusiasm. Your efforts will result in rewards.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t let the actions of others upset you. Take the initiative, look out for your interests and get things done on time. Opportunity is apparent, but it’s up to you to take advantage of it.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Live and learn. Take your time, listen carefully and make changes that improve your social standing, attitude and relationships. Don’t take a risk with your health. Do what’s best for you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Control your emotions and concentrate on your responsibilities. How you conduct business, handle investments and deal with health issues will be crucial. Be mindful of others when making changes.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Proceed with caution. A problem with a partner, friend or relative will surface if you are outspoken or indulgent. Relax, be introspective and let situations unfold naturally.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take hold of whatever situation you face. Be positive, offer insight and make conclusions based on facts, not on hearsay. The way you present your ideas will determine how they’re greeted.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Formulate your plan, then put it in motion. Don’t let what others do or say deter you from reaching your destination. A unique approach will lead to an exciting offer.
