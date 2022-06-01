for saturday
Reevaluate your motives and whether you are still on the right path. Put a strategy in place that promises high returns and helps secure your position and long-term gains. Consider your physical, mental and emotional health, and implement routines that keep you upbeat and ready to conquer the world. Practice safety first; you’ll avoid loss and defeat stress.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t budge unless you are taken care of fairly. Letting someone get away with something will lead to more of the same. Make your position clear and refuse to let anyone take advantage of you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You’ll receive more help if you are open to suggestions. Put emotional differences aside, and get things done on time. Look for a unique way to enforce your ideas without going over budget.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take better care of yourself and focus on what matters to you. Gather information and determine what others think and how they feel before deciding who gets to do what. Be organized.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Divvy up responsibilities and press on until you are happy with the results. Your diligence will set the stage for success. Someone will admire your efforts and will help give you a platform.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Work with people who share your sentiments. You’ll make headway by being open to suggestions and learning as you go. A relationship with someone you care about will flourish.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Deal with and adjust to others’ changes. Go about your business and do what’s important to you instead of worrying about how others are doing. Distance yourself from anyone who stands in your way.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Put your energy where it will bring the highest return. Focus on home and family, and live within your means. Keeping your costs down will help you lower stress and make you feel comfortable.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep your life moderate, friends close and enemies in sight. Spend time at home rearranging your space to ensure it encourages a good rapport with someone special. Romance is encouraged.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Rethink your strategy before sharing your intentions with others. By letting your experience overrule your emotions, you will avoid a compromising situation. Play fair.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Put your energy where it can do some good. Don’t reveal your plans until you feel confident you have everything under control. A personal change will add to your appeal. Love is in the stars.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Participate in activities that make you think and encourage you to broaden your skills and knowledge. A professional change will entice you, but you must assess your motives carefully.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take care of domestic matters swiftly. Letting your emotions fester will not help resolve issues. Look for solutions that make everyone happy. Keep the peace and have a positive attitude.
for sunday
Take the path that leads to solidarity. Join special-interest groups and explore what’s available. Figure out how to use your skills to take advantage of opportunities. Suit up and put your energy to work for yourself and those who need help. Choose to be an overachiever; the results will be spectacular.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Get a strong hold on what you want, and don’t let go. Seize your destiny by planning and researching the best way forward. Get together with a friend or relative who offers viable suggestions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Go over every detail, and deal with obstacles that stand in your way. Consider new ways to use your skills; you’ll turn a profit doing something you enjoy. Mix business with pleasure.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Money and emotions won’t mix. A need to spend money to fill a void or to make yourself feel better will be fleeting. Prioritize making self-improvements that lift your spirits.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll receive false information if you get into a spirited discussion. Question whatever you hear and figure out what’s true and what isn’t. Make decisions based on firsthand knowledge.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Help is on the way. Don’t be reluctant to let someone do something nice for you. A kind gesture will encourage you to sort through anything that might stand between you and something you want.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Someone you least expect will offer an unusual option. Don’t let emotions interfere with your responsibilities. Taking care of unfinished business will put your mind at ease.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Start doing what makes you happy. Refuse to let what others say or do stand between you and your dreams. Discipline, coupled with a passionate attitude, will lead to success.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Set a budget for home improvements. Sharing space with someone you love will bring you closer. A positive attitude will help you find common ground with someone you care about.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Problems will surface if you get into an emotional debate with a friend or relative. Go about your business and let others fend for themselves. Set priorities that allow you to work on self-esteem.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Keep complaints to yourself. Focus on creative projects that allow you to use your intelligence and physical attributes to their fullest. Stop fretting over the past.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pay more attention to the way you look and what you can offer without compromising or taking on someone’s responsibilities. Think big, but maintain a minimalist attitude. You’ll come out on top.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Be patient when sidestepping a problematic situation. Protect your reputation by being a good listener who doesn’t interfere. Participate in an event you find interesting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.