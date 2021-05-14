For monday
Put more emphasis on home, family and finding innovative ways to use your time efficiently and effectively. Maintaining balance will be the key to your success. Don’t limit the possibilities because you are afraid to do things differently. Welcome change.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take innovative approaches to how you live. Gravitate toward the people who bring out the best in you and contribute to your pursuits. Choose stability over chaos.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Someone will hold you accountable if you exaggerate. Think twice before you share information. Stick to the truth and abide by the rules. Choose your words wisely. A revelation could change things.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Rely on your ingenuity to help you get ahead. Taking a different approach will attract attention. Work hard and you will get things up and running just the way you like.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Stop questioning and start doing. Meet a challenge head-on, stay within your budget and don’t give anyone the chance to take charge. Be the best leader you can be.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take good care of your health and well-being. Invest time and effort in upgrading your skills and qualifications. Strive to keep up with economic trends. Don’t outstrip your means.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You have plenty to offer, but that doesn’t mean you can force others to do or see things your way. Take a peaceful, friendly approach to avoid getting into an argument. Romance is favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — If you jump into something new too quickly, you will fall short of your expectations. Pay attention to detail, and put a strategy in place that leaves nothing to chance.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Put your time and money into something that will help you advance. Invest in yourself and your skills. Focus on getting the experience you need to reach your target. Romance is featured.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Uncertainty will surface if you don’t take part in the changes going on around you. Get your voice heard, or you will lose your right to criticize and complain.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Pay attention to domestic matters and the creative endeavors you want to pursue. Keep busy, and distance yourself from annoying people. A challenge could hinder you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Explore new possibilities. Participate in something you believe in, and find a way to make a difference. Take care of your health and well-being. Avoid those who are behaving riskily.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take it easy. Refuse to let anyone bring out the worst in you. Control your emotions, and don’t let your temper take charge. Peace and love will help you get your way.
for Tuesday
When hesitation sets in, rethink your strategy. It’s OK to take a step back and mull over what you want to achieve this year. Consider what you are capable of and do best, and you’ll come up with a plan that will encourage you to find innovative ways to exploit your strengths.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A stalemate is likely if you aren’t willing to compromise. Give others the freedom to do as they please, and you will dodge criticism. You’ll gain the most if you pursue knowledge and new skills.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Speak the truth, say what’s on your mind and clear up any misconceptions. Personal growth, fitness and educational pursuits are favored. Simplify your life. A commitment will lead to stability.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Pay attention, ask questions, and don’t commit to something without understanding what’s required. Someone will take advantage of you by making tempting offers based on empty promises.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Emotions will spin out of control due to the changes going on around you. Take part in what’s happening to ensure that you remain in a good position. Intellect and charm will be necessary.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don’t ignore what others do or say. If you want something done correctly, do it yourself. A steady pace, honest opinion and hard work will pay off. Make adjustments as necessary.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Concentrate on what makes you happy. It’s time for a change, and doing something that lifts your spirits and gives you a new lease on life is encouraged. Embrace new beginnings.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Push yourself out of your comfort zone and into something that will challenge you. Being honest with yourself as well as others will eliminate uncomfortable situations and stress.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take control and deal with sensitive issues before it’s too late. Decide on a commitment to someone or something, and it will help you move forward with confidence. Romance is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take charge, get things done and don’t give in to someone trying to part you from your cash. A deal is good only if you get something of equal value in return. Make your world less stressful.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Stop hesitating. Add up the negatives and positives, and consider adjustments that will make you happy. Personal improvements, fitness and romance will lead to a better frame of mind.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Channel your energy into something constructive. Make changes that improve your life. Participate in something that will make a difference. Face facts, and do what’s best for you and your loved ones.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — It’s OK to change your mind or head in a new direction. You’ll gain stability if you follow your heart and pursue something that makes you feel good about who you are and what you are doing.
