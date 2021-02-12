For Monday
Look at the possibilities and focus on the ones that make the most sense. How you make decisions and pursue offers will determine your success. Don’t copy what others are doing just because you aren’t confident enough to pursue your goals. Trust and believe in yourself. Good things will come to pass.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Follow your heart, use your skills benevolently and do the best job possible. Don’t let a change at home interfere with your ideas. Focus on progress and financial stability.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Let your instincts lead the way. Your actions will set the pace and help you reach your destination without interference. Take care of matters while striving to remain in charge.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Trust in your ability to get things done quickly and efficiently. Working alone, presenting what you have to offer and establishing yourself in a new and exciting set of circumstances look promising.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Sit tight; if you try to implement a change, you will face opposition. Look for a unique way to use your skills without drawing attention to yourself or your plans.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Step into the spotlight and reap the rewards. Conduct business with confidence. There is nothing you cannot accomplish if you set your sights on your target and pursue your dreams with relentless courage.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t be afraid to do things differently. Your uniqueness will shine through. Look for a financial opportunity you can utilize all by yourself. Joint ventures will face difficulties.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take a moment and observe. What you discover will lead to better decisions regarding partnerships. Scrutinize an unexpected opportunity before you decide to engage. Stick to familiar paths.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change is necessary. Hanging on to something that no longer brings you joy or that limits your options is futile. Embrace what life has to offer.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Sign up for something you find intriguing, and it will broaden your horizons and encourage you to take on something new and exciting. Do your research, and avoid making unnecessary purchases.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Stick close to home. Look for innovative ways to improve your surroundings and important relationships. Don’t do anything that puts your finances or health at risk.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Trust and believe in yourself and your ability to get things done. Distance yourself from anyone who pressures you with false claims. Engage in conversations with like-minded people.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take on and do only what you know you can handle. An emotional incident will lead to problems with a friend, relative or peer if empty promises and money are involved. Finish what you start.
For Tuesday
Make adjustments that encourage a better home life. An organized household will help you reach your long-term goals. Negotiate with finesse when dealing with someone who can affect your prospects. Stick to your plans, regardless of what others decide to do. Strive for stability and security; you’ll attain peace of mind.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Spend more time taking care of personal matters. How you handle domestic responsibilities will affect the way others treat you. Be willing to compromise when faced with a dilemma.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Keep your secrets to yourself. An emotional incident can affect your reputation and your chance to advance. Look inward, then make the necessary adjustments.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep your eyes on your objective. It doesn’t matter what everyone else is doing; what does matter is that you take care of your responsibilities and forge ahead relentlessly.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Update a license, contract or personal identification. Don’t take an unnecessary risk that may leave you in a precarious position at work or with an organization or group. Control your temper.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You stand to get ahead if you share your ideas and follow through with your plans. Be aware that someone will be eager to take credit for what you do; be prepared to stick up for yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Put your creative imagination to the test at work, and you’ll come up with a great idea that leads to a transformation. Education and preparation will help you take on a profitable challenge.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Do what’s best for you. Help yourself instead of putting your time and effort into something that benefits someone else. Pledge to do your own thing and to work alongside people who have as much to offer as you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Open your mind to change. Look for ways you can use your skills and knowledge to open a conversation that can lead to an exciting position. Don’t sell yourself short. Have your resume ready to go.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Be creative without overspending. You can find a way to overcome any obstacle. Laziness and relying on others will be your downfalls. Pick up the slack by doing the work yourself.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Use your charm to avoid getting into an argument. Listen attentively, and go about your business. The less fuss you make, the easier it will be to get things done your way.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You’ll spin heads with your outgoing, spirited nature. Others will take notice of what you bring to the table. A romantic encounter will encourage you to nurture a meaningful relationship.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You will be tempted to make a change. Take precautions before you spend money. Refuse to buy into someone’s plans. Don’t settle for anything less than what you want.
