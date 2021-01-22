FOR MONDAY
Think before you act. Show passion, be strong and do your best to make your life and the world around you better. Sort through the negatives and positives in your life in order to find balance. Honesty, integrity and discipline will lead to the success and happiness you deserve. Step up, be kind and make a difference.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Avoid impulsive actions. Think matters through and show compassion for others. How you handle situations will determine how well you do. Speak up, be fair and know when to compromise.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Help a cause you believe in or someone you value. If you show uncertainty, you will confuse or mislead someone you need on your team. Stick to the truth and avoid gossip.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Let your intuition guide you. Your gut feeling won’t let you down and will save you from making an unnecessary mistake. You have plenty to gain if you are proactive.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Pay attention to what’s going on at work or in your field. Gather information, take courses, enlist in trials and aim to solve problems. Step up and do what’s right.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Make decisions instead of letting someone dictate what you can pursue. Use intelligence and insight to take advantage of information that comes from a legitimate source.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You can take action without spending money or getting involved in a joint venture. Romance is on the rise, and sharing the evening hours with someone special will be rewarding.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll take one step forward and three steps back if you let someone interfere with your plans. Do your own thing and structure your day to suit your needs. Be smart with your money.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A learning experience will have an impact on how you approach work. Refuse to let anyone discourage or tempt you. Arm yourself with information and skills to give you an edge in a competitive market.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Focus more on what you know and less on being physical. It’s best to outsmart anyone who stands in your way with facts, figures and words. Put your money and possessions in a safe place.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Uncertainty regarding someone close to you will surface. Be frank, share your thoughts and listen carefully. Don’t be fooled by compliments; cut to the chase and find out where you stand.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Evaluate what’s transpired and consider what’s ahead before you get into a spirited discussion. A wait-and-see attitude might be best when it comes to professional situations.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Balance and compromise will be necessary when dealing with opposition. A unique solution will appease everyone and give you the freedom to reach your goal. Be conscious of your budget.
FOR TUESDAY
Let your creative imagination take charge, and you’ll come up with ideas that will improve your living space, relationships and outlook. Listen to suggestions, mull over your intentions and pursue your goals with passion, integrity and the desire to make your life better. A change of pace will be enlightening.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Refuse to let negativity set in, regardless of what those around you do or say. Keep your emotions under control, and set a standard for others. An optimistic attitude will help you attract supporters.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Make changes at home to suit your needs. Feeling comfortable encourage you to do things that make you happy. Reach out to someone who makes a difference in your life. Romance is in the stars.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Be conscious of what’s happening around you. Look for solutions that are fair and practical. Learn from mistakes, and make adjustments that will help you achieve the success you desire.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep things simple. Don’t alter your life because of what someone else does. Use your imagination to come up with a plan that will utilize your skills. Take ownership of your life and decisions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Seek refuge in what you know and what you can do, not in what others want. Manage your money well, and don’t make donations you cannot afford. Take better care of yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Put more thought into how you do a job or take care of your responsibilities. Taking a different approach will draw the attention of someone influential. Don’t be afraid to ask direct questions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Keep your secrets to yourself. Someone will use personal information against you if you are too trusting. Look for ways to stabilize your life; focus on saving and personal growth.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll get help when needed. A friendly gesture will bring high returns. Fitness, self-improvement and quality time with someone special are favored. Make a plan and get moving.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Emotions will surface if you mix business with pleasure. Choose your words carefully, and direct your energy into something constructive. Use your imagination.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Do your own thing. Refuse to let anyone draw you into an impossible or confounding situation. Soul-searching will lead to self-improvement and greater confidence. Romance will enhance your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A change at home may be upsetting, but, in the end, you’ll adjust. It’s time to embrace new beginnings and discard what no longer works for you. A change of scenery will be enlightening.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — The changes you make should result in greater comfort for you and your loved ones. Look over your options and weigh the pros and cons. Ask for the approval of anyone affected by what you do.
