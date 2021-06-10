for saturday
Look for new and exciting ways to use your knowledge and skills to excel. Branch out and implement effective ways to incorporate something you love to do into your everyday routine. Keeping active and maintaining good health are mandatory this year. Rethink how you socialize. Pick up knowledge and skills.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Reconsider your work ethic and strategy. Don’t hesitate to make a change to the way you look or how you do things. Groom yourself for success. You can achieve great things!
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A change of plans will restrict you if you buy into what someone is doing instead of taking the path that offers you peace of mind and personal control. Rely on your intelligence.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Focus on what you can do to improve your health and overall well-being. Look for a unique way to spend time that will bring you peace of mind and increased physical endurance.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll accomplish what you set out to do if you get physical and take action. Less talk will help you avoid interference. Listen to your heart and let your emotions carry you in the right direction.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Pay attention to what others are offering. Verify the information provided, then proceed in a direction that puts your mind at ease. Protect against health risks by socializing safely.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Learn the lessons of the past to avoid making a financial mistake. Look at your assets and consider the best way to use what you have to improve your lifestyle. Focus on what’s important to you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t be fooled by what others do or say when what’s important is to satisfy your needs. Show discipline when dealing with money, health and situations that are dependent on group unity.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll flock to people who are fast-paced and live life to the fullest. Reconnect with old friends to discover a new way to achieve satisfaction and gratitude. Focus on enlightenment.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Look around you, and you’ll come up with ideas that will add to your home’s comfort and convenience. Put things in order and set up designated spaces for the projects you want to pursue.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take your mind off what troubles you. Engage in pastimes with people you enjoy. Safe socializing will lift your spirits and encourage you to make some healthy lifestyle decisions.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Concentrate on personal changes that make you feel and look your best. Start a routine geared toward fitness and a proper diet. Build your strength and confidence by starting a healthy new routine.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A change of plans will turn in your favor. Broaden your horizons. Get involved in something that will make you feel good about the contribution you make in your community.
for sunday
Consider your options, and embrace a reserved course of action. It’s best to give yourself some wiggle room this year for unexpected setbacks. You will achieve the most if you follow your heart, do your best and avoid being indebted to others. Do your own research instead of trusting someone else’s opinion.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Have a plan in mind before you initiate change. Opportunities are apparent, but if they don’t suit your needs or bring you the happiness you deserve, you may as well take a pass. Follow your heart.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — See what others have to offer before you make promises. You have to be careful when it comes to joint ventures. Someone will take advantage of you if you are too accommodating.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t make decisions under emotional duress. A change of pace may not be welcome, but it will help you evaluate how you want to move forward. Comparisons will play a role in the decisions you make.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change will be in your best interest. Be open to new adventures and you will discover something that brings you joy. Embrace what life has to offer, and make positive adjustments.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — What you know and what you do will cause conflicts. Be careful who you share your opinion with and how you handle friends and relatives. It’s best to keep the peace. Common sense will be a must.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Too many choices will cause confusion. Focus on the people who contribute the most to your emotional well-being. A positive lifestyle change will give you purpose and contentment.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Expand your interests; you’ll discover something you enjoy doing that can lead to extra cash. Don’t limit what you can do because someone discourages you. Question the motives of others.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A change will lift your spirits. Don’t be afraid to try something new or to walk away from situations that bring you down. Take control and you will find happiness. Love is on the rise.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Think matters through. Don’t follow what someone does; do your own thing. Being adventuresome will help you discover new interests and people who are like-minded. Mix old ideas with new plans.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Be specific. Someone will misinterpret information you offer, putting you in a weak position if you aren’t careful. Leave nothing to chance, and be willing to give your all.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Chitchat all you want, but don’t believe everything you hear. Stick to your plans, and incorporate only what will help you reach your goal. Knowledge is power — let it inspire and drive you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Open up to someone who can lend a helping hand. Don’t fear change or be reluctant to try something new. Channel your energy into making your space convenient, comfortable and inviting.
