for Thursday
Push hard for perfection, originality and flair. Turn this year into one to remember. Walk away from difficult people and situations, and strive for personal and professional happiness. Take responsibility for your life and relationships with others.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Share facts. If you pass along information that doesn’t come from a reliable source, you will jeopardize your reputation. Look for opportunities to improve your everyday life.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — It’s time to start anew. Embrace opportunities with enthusiasm and a healthy imagination. Take the lead and inspire others. Bring about positive change on a budget that is within your means.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t let others ruin your day. Consider what’s important to you and head in a positive direction. A commitment to make a difference will encourage you to follow your heart.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Think less and do more. Take control of what’s going on around you. Reach out to someone in need, and share your experience. What you do to make the world a better place will raise your profile.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Clear your head. Refuse to let others persuade you to get involved in something that isn’t in your best interest. Focus on what’s important to you and how you can use your skills to make a difference.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Step up and take care of unfinished business. Clear time and space to make room for new beginnings. Now is not the time to dawdle or to dwell on the past. Pick up the pace and get back in the game.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Stick close to home and to the people you trust. Distance yourself from takers and those enticing you to do things you shouldn’t. Discipline will pay off. Don’t stop believing!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t jeopardize your health. Assess a situation and look for the best way to get things done with the least amount of risk. A change at home will make your life easier.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Put your effort where it will do some good. A change at home will lift your spirits as long as you stick to a budget. Don’t let your emotions get in the way of your intelligence.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Your imagination is working overtime. Don’t make any assumptions. Get the facts and mull over your options. Keep busy physically and you will find it easier to remain calm and find a suitable solution to whatever troubles you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Be secretive about the changes you want to make so you can get things done without interference. Don’t lie if someone asks you a direct question, but don’t let it fluster you either.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take on only what you can do efficiently. It won’t pay to put your reputation on the line to make someone else look good. Take the path that offers less aggravation for the best results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.