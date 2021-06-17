for saturday
Pay closer attention to the people and things that bring you joy. Take control of your happiness, and make room and time to explore what interests you. Use your intellect to navigate your way through situations that require insight and understanding. Turn this into a productive, healthy and eventful year.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Refuse to let anyone talk you into something undesirable. Put your time and effort into learning something new or getting involved in a pastime that will help you explore new avenues.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Shed the past and head toward something new and exciting. Explore new territory and strive to incorporate what you learn into your everyday life. Don’t miss out because of fear of the unknown.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Revisit an idea that stimulates your mind. Reach out to people who have something to contribute. Make your dreams come true instead of helping everyone else reach their goals.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Reevaluate your personal and professional situations. Consider what you can do to make your life more manageable and achieve the happiness you crave. Don’t let emotional matters spin out of control.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Live and learn. Follow through with your plans; set goals that will encourage you to expand your mind and interests. Leave nothing to chance or in other people’s hands. Express your feelings.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Get your finances and legal affairs in order. Peace of mind will be beneficial when you want to make a move or head in a new direction. Work to be free to take advantage of opportunities.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t put too much faith into what others do or say. Follow your heart and the path that intrigues you the most. Build solid relationships with like-minded people. Seek out stability.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Control your emotions, and you’ll make better decisions. A partnership will need an adjustment if you want it to run smoothly. Offer an incentive if it will help you get what you want.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Invest more time and money in something that makes you happy. Explore your options, take on new projects and build a space that gives you the freedom to express yourself.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Be honest regarding your feelings and expectations. If you aren’t on the same page as someone, make adjustments to satisfy the needs of the important people in your life. Transparency is a must.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Put things in perspective before you address issues with a loved one to help avoid discord. Make some fun plans that will strengthen important relationships. Personal gain is apparent.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t lose sight of your goal. Look over your options, and put your energy where it will do some good. Take the high road if you cannot agree with someone. Be gracious, loving and kind.
for sunday
Focus on your objective, and dismiss those who try to lead you astray. Keep life simple and projects doable. Let go of negativity and situations that don’t offer healthy lifestyles or chances to make progress. Call the shots instead of letting someone dictate what you can and cannot do.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Seize the moment, and make a difference. Step up and use intelligence to bring about change and engage in something innovative that will improve your life. Choose to be a leader, not a follower.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Pay attention to what’s happening. Listen attentively and offer suggestions. Showing support will encourage others to do the same. A creative outlet will soothe the soul.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Do something energetic. You need an outlet that will stimulate you mentally while calming your emotions. Don’t let a change someone makes lead to discord. Seek the company of reliable friends.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don’t let anger take the reins. Focus on activities and people you enjoy, and make changes geared toward something you want to achieve. Follow the path that leads to self-improvement.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Gather information and learn all you can before taking on more responsibilities. Don’t jeopardize your health or your position to satisfy someone’s needs. It’s time to put your requirements first.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll receive a healthy reminder of what’s essential. Put your best foot forward, and take care of financial, legal and health issues yourself. If you rely on someone, trouble could result.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A friend or relative will be challenging and complex. Listen, but don’t get involved in something that doesn’t interest you. Focus on building healthy relationships.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Balance and structure can help you make the most of your life. Discuss your plans with the person who means the most to you, and make adjustments that lead to a promising future.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Put your heart and soul into something you love to do. Refuse to let anyone interfere or coerce you into doing anything else. Be honest about your feelings for the best results.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take your time. Being prepared and asking questions are the best ways to ensure you end up with what you want. A positive change between you and a loved one is apparent.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Learn as you go, and you’ll excel. An educational pursuit will lead to a new direction offering mental stimulation. Keep your distance from anyone who is taking health risks.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Give more thought to what and how you do things. A change may not be welcome but, if handled properly, can be to your advantage. Romance is in the stars. Take a look at different ways of doing things.
