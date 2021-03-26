for monday
A positive attitude will open doors this year. Pick up the pace, and see how much you can accomplish. Spending time with someone who is heading in a similar direction will make your journey sweeter. Energy and enthusiasm will carry you to the finish line. Focus on making things happen.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pay attention to how you look and how you present yourself to others. Keeping fit and healthy will attract like-minded people who appreciate life. Collaboration looks promising.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Pay attention to detail and do the best job possible. Strive for the outcome you desire. Quickly size up situations and risks that could leave you in limbo.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take the initiative, do your homework and put your plan in motion. An opportunity will develop if you are proactive and ready to take on a challenge. Don’t listen to someone who talks big.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take better care of your emotional and physical well-being. Don’t let down your guard in the face of opposition. Look for an alternative way to follow through with your plans.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Refuse to allow uncertainty regarding a partnership to lead you in the wrong direction. Think for yourself and take action based on your conclusions. Personal growth and self-improvement are favored.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Live up to your promises and take care of business. Walk away from no-win situations and manipulative people. A positive attitude and personal change are favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Consider the best way to achieve happiness. Start making improvements that will ensure you have the confidence to carry out your plans. All talk and no action will lead to disappointment.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A secretive approach will ward off interference. A change at home or to the way you live will get you one step closer to realizing your dreams. Stop wishing and start doing.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Make changes at home that will add to your comfort and convenience. Starting a side business or making it easier to earn a living from home will help you distance yourself from certain harmful individuals.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Be willing to make the first move. Size up your situation, then take an innovative approach. Control your emotions to avoid facing a problem that limits your choices.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Hold on to your cash. Search for the best deal. Bide your time. If you act in haste, it will cost you. Sort through the pros and cons before making a decision. Anger will only make matters worse.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Hold your head high. Use your imagination to come up with a superb idea that will help you save time and money. Don’t buy into someone else’s dream. Consider your options, then do your homework.
for tuesday
Assess your relationships and set boundaries where necessary. Concentrate on how to utilize your skills to enhance your life. Don’t waste time arguing over petty grievances when you can channel your energy into building a stable, satisfying future. Take control and excel.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Question everything that doesn’t feel right. Don’t put up with situations that drag you down or stop you from doing what’s best for you. Don’t complain when you can look for solutions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make decisions based on facts. Be wary of anyone who doesn’t appear to have a plan. Use your ingenuity, physical ability and determination to overcome any obstacle you face.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Hard work will lead to an excellent opportunity. Refuse to let someone step in and take charge. Distance yourself from anyone who is unstable, misleading or intrusive. Follow through with your plans.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Follow your intuition when it comes to dealing with situations that may affect your health and well-being. Use common sense and show discipline when faced with temptation. Don’t be a follower.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take a moment to rethink your next move. Don’t act under emotional duress. Personal improvement will lift your spirits and encourage a healthier lifestyle. Be aware of what’s going on around you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change someone makes will tempt you to head in the same direction. Consider what will happen if you fail to follow your dreams. Do what’s best for you for the most satisfying results.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Consider every angle. Make sure you have the necessary knowledge, technology and money to finish what you start. Preparation will be the key to getting ahead. Take physical action.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll be up and down like a yo-yo if you let someone dictate what you can do or say. Speak up, make yourself clear and follow your heart. You have plenty to offer, and you can make a difference.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Consider how to get ahead or move forward financially. Don’t rely on someone to do your bidding for you. Stick to what you know and do best, and invest in your future.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t lose sight of your goals and objectives. Take better care of your health and nourish your relationships with friends, relatives and peers. Keep the peace and be diligent regarding money matters.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Consider your budget before you buy something you don’t need. Personal improvements don’t have to cost money. Start with a physical fitness routine and a healthy diet.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll have plenty of ideas, but not all will be financially sound. Do your best to make a difference. Improve your life and the lives of loved ones. Avoid getting into pointless arguments.
