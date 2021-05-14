for saturday
Take a look around you, draw on what’s positive in your life and look for the silver lining in any situation you face. Opportunity is within reach; all you have to do is recognize your attributes and put them to the test. Complaining and arguing are wastes of time.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t hesitate. Ask questions, make decisions and get things done. Put your energy into learning and networking, and opportunity will follow. It’s up to you to get the ball rolling.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Examine your options, update your qualifications and look for opportunities that will lead to greater satisfaction and earning potential. Time spent with a loved one will encourage you to change your lifestyle.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Networking will lead to a generous offer. Make sure that you have your facts and expectations straight. A partnership is encouraged, as long as equality is maintained.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Stop worrying about what others do and concentrate on what you want to achieve. Put your heart into something that moves you. Helping others will make you feel good and boost your reputation.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don’t let anyone sweet-talk you into something excessive. Do something constructive that will benefit you or those you love. Learn from experience to avoid being put in a vulnerable position.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — A little charm will go a long way. Choose to be amicable, and you will ward off an emotionally challenging conversation. Concentrate on personal growth, educational pursuits and romance.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Someone will offer insight into new possibilities. Don’t fear traveling into unknown territory. A change to how or where you live will give you the boost you need to grow emotionally.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Stick to what and who you know and trust. Distance yourself from people who are bad influences or who promote indulgent behavior. Add structure and stability to your life.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take control. Put in the labor required to make your space more comfortable. Work in conjunction with a loved one, and it will encourage a stronger bond. Using your skills differently will lead to an opportunity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Pay attention to what everyone is doing, and choose what to do based on your needs. Worry less about what others think and more about what makes you happy. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t share personal information. Consider what you enjoy doing most and find a way to incorporate it into how you earn your living. Changes at home will help you set up an effective workspace.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Use charm, not force, to get your way. Focus on self-improvement and personal growth. If you are fun to be with, everyone will want to be with you. Less complaining and more romance are in your best interest.
for sunday
You’ll attract innovative individuals this year. A passionate approach to life, love and happiness will bring you one step closer to your dreams. Designate more time to nurturing friends, helping relatives and expanding your interests. A healthy attitude will lead to a better lifestyle. Make moderation a priority and creativity your goal.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Catch up with friends and relatives. Showing interest in others will also lead to valuable information that will help you make up your mind about something. Don’t overreact or overspend.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take pride in what you do, and you will gain confidence. A steady pace and an innovative idea will help you turn something mediocre into something spectacular. Take a simple, efficient approach.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Share your intentions, and you’ll get positive feedback. Broaden your horizons, and you’ll find a way to use your skills more efficiently. Take nothing for granted. Be honest about the way you feel.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Keep moving forward. Express your dreams, intentions and feelings to a loved one. A commitment will bring you one step closer to a stable and happy future. Romance is favored.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Be aware of what’s going on around you, and you’ll avoid being broadsided by someone’s actions. Focus on making personal changes that will improve your life and bring you more friends.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t lose sight of your goals. Personal growth along with educational pursuits will lead to stability and exciting relationships with like-minded people. Romance is encouraged.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — An open mind will lead to knowledge and exciting opportunities. Explore possibilities and prepare to leap into a world of intrigue. Engage in what brings you joy and peace of mind.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take precautions when dealing with people who are unrestrained or tend to exaggerate. Get your facts straight before you pass along information. Take your responsibilities seriously.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Plan to do something that will improve your personal life. Getting the ones you love involved in a project will bring you closer together. Plan something special to show your appreciation.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Stop worrying about something you can’t control. Make personal changes that boost your confidence. Prioritizing romance will tighten the bond between you and someone special.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Focus on what you can do, not on what you can’t. Distance yourself from people who are challenging or indulgent. Pay more attention to your health, and make physical fitness a priority.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — An incident will escalate if you aren’t forgiving. Pay more attention to being the best that you can be instead of complaining or criticizing someone. Focus on love, romance and happiness.
