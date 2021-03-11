for saturday
Gather information, be precise and take pride in your words and actions. How you present yourself to the world will determine what you get in return. Indecisiveness could be your downfall, so have the facts ready to support your positions. Trust in your insight, and put your best foot forward. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Pick up the pace. It’s your turn to soar. Start doing things your way. Let your uniqueness be your calling card, and you will attract individuals who can help you reach your goals.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Favors will come your way, but debts will weigh you down. Find out exactly where you stand and what expectations are involved before you agree to accept a proposal.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Indecisiveness is a warning sign. When in doubt, step back and rethink your next move. Don’t reveal your intentions until you are sure you can follow through with your plans.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Refuse to let your emotions interfere with common sense. Someone will take advantage of you if you are gullible. Don’t feel pressured to make a hasty decision. Do something that will benefit you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Market yourself and your skills. Keeping up with the trends will help propagate new opportunities. It’s up to you to bring about positive change. Romance is favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Put more energy into what matters to you. Walk away from unpredictable situations and toward opportunities that encourage you to do the most with what you’ve got.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Choose the path that will bring the highest return. A positive change is within reach; all you have to do is focus on what is right and best for you. Romance is encouraged.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Put more energy into learning and making your surroundings more accommodating. How you structure your life will determine how creative and successful you become.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A change will thwart everything you had planned. Deal with problems head-on. You have to put the past behind you before you can take advantage of opportunities.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Look at the possibilities, the people involved and what’s best for you. Refuse to let someone mesmerize you with tall tales. Channel your energy into something tangible.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Use your charm to get your way. Bring about change that will improve your relationships with friends, relatives or loved ones. A romantic gesture will help ward off a disagreement.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Put more muscle into something that will add to your comfort and convenience. Making a move or reworking your living space to accommodate something you want to pursue will make you feel good.
for sunday
Be ready to take action and get things done. Focus on your goals and on doing the things that bring you the most joy. Take control of your life, and refuse to let what others do dictate what you can accomplish. Success can be yours if you are willing to take what belongs to you and follow your dreams.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Put pizazz into everything you do. Share feelings, make suggestions and find out who will pitch in and help you. Surround yourself with people who bring out the best in you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Emotions will rise to the surface. Be kind, compassionate and mindful, and you’ll avoid distress caused by a misunderstanding. Show someone you love how much you care.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll feel better once you have everything in order. The freedom you gain will lift your spirits and ensure that you reduce worry and stress. Don’t worry about what others do.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Charm, a well-thought-out plan, discipline and hard work will pay off. Set your sights on something you want to pursue, and don’t stop until you reach your destination.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Get past emotional anguish, and delve into what matters most to you. Personal growth, spirituality, educational pursuits and nurturing a relationship with a loved one will lead to positive changes.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take a chill pill and stop letting other people interfere with your plans. Making a change to please someone else will not help you solve existing problems. Be true to yourself.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Less criticism and more encouragement will win favors. If you want to change, you have to go about it the right way. A partnership must offer the freedom for each party to disagree if it is to work.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Put your energy to work for you. You’ll have plenty of opportunities to get things done and to enhance your life. Communication will lead to new ideas and plans.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Tidy up loose ends, then move on to more pleasurable activities. A creative outlet will encourage you to look at life differently and find a way to feel better about yourself and others.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Refuse to let someone misrepresent you. Speak for yourself, and correct anyone spreading misinformation about you, a friend or a family member. Be diligent to avoid meddling.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Be subtle regarding your plans and feelings. Working alone will allow you to get more done in a shorter period without interference. Don’t present what you have to offer prematurely.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Consider what makes you happy, and entertain ways to turn what you love to do into a moneymaking operation. Channel your energy into home improvements that will cut your overhead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.