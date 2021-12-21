For Saturday
Consider the possibilities. Turn a dream into a reality. Put a strategy in place and discuss your plans with someone you respect. A positive change at home or to how you handle personal matters will help you head in an inviting direction. Don’t hesitate to take advantage of an opportunity. Live in the moment and do what makes you happy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Share your thoughts and enjoy time with friends or relatives. Changing how you approach others will prompt them to show interest in something you want to pursue.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t shy away from letting others know how you feel. Be bold, and you’ll find out what’s possible and how best to move forward. It’s up to you to act if you want things to change.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Work in conjunction with others, and good things will transpire. Helping people will make you feel good and inspire you to make a difference every day of the year, not just on special occasions.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — A positive mindset will make a difference during negotiations. Choose your battles wisely and focus on what makes you happy and helps you stay out of trouble. Make an end-of-year to-do list.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You can enjoy a fun day with family and friends or spend time doing something that puts a twinkle in your eye. Generosity and wishing others well will boost your morale and inspire you to make a difference.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You can acknowledge others’ success, but you should refrain from making a fuss or showing envy. The less you share about your personal life, the better. Be gracious, appreciative and loving. Listen and learn.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Pay attention to what others want. Your actions will turn a difficult day into one of joy for you and those around you. Surprise someone with a special gift, thought or show of affection.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Someone will exaggerate or make you feel inadequate. Rise above any controversy you face and offer kindness, understanding and a fun-loving approach to life, love and happiness.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take control before someone steps in front of you. Pay attention to what’s being said and done, and carefully monitor situations from a distance. Steer clear of family feuds and manipulative individuals trying to stir up trouble.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Concentrate on what you need to accomplish. Being disciplined and maintaining a calm and peaceful attitude will help you avoid a discussion that is bound to put you in a no-win situation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — It’s up to you to bring about change. Consider what makes you happy and head in that direction. Curb indulgent spending, and you’ll feel better about yourself. A kind gesture will bring you closer to a loved one.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Refuse to let anyone bait you into an argument. Refrain from sharing your plans and beliefs. Being a good listener will save you from an uncomfortable situation. Get along with everyone.
for sunday
Reevaluate your health and financial status. Consider what you can do to ensure you maintain a comfortable lifestyle. A positive change at home will give you the edge you need to promote better relationships with the people who matter to you. Expand your interests, hone your skills and head in a direction that puts a smile on your face.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Share your intentions with loved ones, and you’ll come up with a plan that encourages a positive lifestyle change. An opportunity to use your skills looks promising. Express your emotions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Put together a list of what you want to do that will make you feel good about yourself. Taking care of your health and engaging in activities that build strength and character will pay off.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Turn your dreams into a reality. Tear down walls that stand between you and what you want. Discuss your concerns and make plans with someone who shares your sentiments. Romance is featured.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Go over expenses and figure out how to increase your income or lower your overhead. Take nothing for granted, and don’t take risks. You’ll require impeccable navigation skills.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll be anxious to make a change, but before you embark on something that excites you, put a solid plan together. It’s better to be safe than sorry and to use your time effectively to ensure success.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Aspire to initiate positive action when dealing with friends and family. Maintain balance and integrity, and be willing to do your part. Pay attention, and you will learn a valuable lesson.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Keep the peace. Be willing to compromise and offer incentives. Approach your goals with originality, and you’ll come up with a unique plan. Tackle things with a will and a good heart.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Be careful not to dismantle a good relationship. Keep your emotions hidden until you know where you stand. Take part in an energetic activity that will pump you up and make you feel good about yourself.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Plan to have some good old-fashioned fun. Engaging in outdoor activities or sitting around reminiscing will bring out the best in you and lead to plans and promises. Share your thoughts.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t take what others say or do personally. Get out and do something exciting. Gravitate toward people who are fun to be with and who bring out the best in you. Making plans will prove fun.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You are sitting in a good position. Don’t let someone’s negativity stand between you and what’s best. Size up situations and embrace what excites you the most. Make plans to do something extraordinary.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You’ll receive false information from someone you think you can trust. Make calls, verify information and consider your next move. Don’t let anger take charge when a calm, steady approach is required.
