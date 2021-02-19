For Monday
Find your place, and live in the moment. Enjoy what life has to offer. Set a realistic pace that brings you the comfort and joy you deserve. Stop doubting, and start discovering what’s important to you. It’s time to start making some necessary lifestyle updates.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Make your space inviting. Move things around to suit your lifestyle. Share your feelings and plans with loved ones. Now’s the time to make some dramatic self-improvements.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t let your emotions interfere when you’re making an important decision. Stay calm, use discipline and verify facts before you take action. Strive to avoid discord.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Work in your best interest instead of trying to impress or please someone. Push your ideas and vision, and invest time and effort into pursuing what makes you happy.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — If you recognize what’s possible, success will follow. Let go of negativity and let your innovative ideas set new trends. Make romance and love priorities, and work to end discord.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — An open mind will encourage you to try something new. Express your thoughts and feelings. Share something special with someone who can contribute to your plans.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Stay on course. Look for the right opportunity and put everything into your objective. If you take on too much, you will fall short of your goal. Bring about change and persuade others to follow suit.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Information, education and communication will lead to positive changes. Focus on what you have to offer. Don’t be afraid to make the first move. Keeping up with trends will help you find success.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t let an unexpected change bring you down. Take advantage of any opportunity that comes your way, and get things done without compromising your financial status or health.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t let uncertainty or confusion lead to your downfall. Look at the possibilities and use your skills to bring about the changes that will make your life better. Put an end to bad relationships.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Settle into something you do well or love to do. Opening up to a loved one will help you make decisions that add to your comfort and well-being. Don’t let others make decisions for you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Consider how you earn and handle your money, and make changes that will stabilize your future. Look at what’s trending and how you can take advantage of an opportunity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Weigh the pros and cons of every situation you face. Be careful when dealing with peers, relatives and people who work for institutions. Choose your words carefully and be wary of making compromises.
For Tuesday
Put more time and effort into creative endeavors this year. Expand your interests. Learn something new, and take an interest in reconnecting with people or pastimes you miss. Push uncertainty into the background; concentrate on what excites you most. Change begins with you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Make the first move. Pick up the phone, send an email or set up a reunion with someone you miss. Quality of life depends on the decisions you make. Consider what makes you happy and content, then head in that direction.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Sink your teeth into what you can accomplish. Productivity will help ward off disagreements and make an impression on someone who counts. Refuse to give in to pressure or get involved in someone’s success instead of your own.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A unique take on an old idea will excite you. If doubt sets in, know enough to step back and rethink your next move. Change is only useful if it is beneficial. Focus on using your skills efficiently.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll have to stay ahead of the competition. Gather information, verify facts and use your intelligence and charm to keep the peace and bring about positive change. Avoid taking risks with your health.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — If you are resourceful, original and insightful, acknowledgment will follow. Look for workable partnerships and moneymaking opportunities. Invest time and money in your interests and pursuits.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Cross every “T” and dot every “I” to avoid criticism. Someone will be waiting and watching for any mistake you make. Avoid unpredictable people and protect your reputation, meaningful relationships and professional position.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A power play will pay off. Have everything in place, and be ready to roll. Look for the signs, and let your intuition lead the way. Don’t share information with a peer who may not be trustworthy.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You’ll encounter turmoil at home or work if you let your emotions interfere with your responsibilities. Get your duties out of the way and move on to more pleasurable tasks.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Spend more time at home, learn something new or make a lifestyle change that encourages better health. Walk away from bad habits, influences and extreme situations.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep an open mind, but don’t believe everything you hear. Someone will take advantage of you if you let down your guard. Discipline will pay off when it comes to work and finance.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Pay attention to what’s happening in your domestic life. Putting the zest back into your life and doing your best to adapt to inevitable changes will be your ticket to success.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Think twice before you take a risk. Live within your means and avoid relationships with extravagant individuals. Concentrate on personal improvement. Turn an unexpected change into a new beginning.
