for saturday
You’ll get help if you ask, but chances are someone will try to take charge. Consider the pros and cons before deciding to make a lifestyle change or including others in your plans. To get the highest return, recognize your attributes, what you can offer and whether you need to rely on others to reach your destination.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Use your charm and do what you do best. You’ll drum up excitement and have others willing to follow you wherever you go. Love and romance are on the rise. Spend time with someone special.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Mull over your thoughts before you take action. A difference of opinion will surface if you don’t choose your words wisely. Maintain peace at work and at home. Discipline will keep you out of trouble.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Assess matters, then adjust what isn’t working for you. Take control and don’t lose sight of your destination. Socialize, and you will broaden your circle of friends. Update your appearance.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You may crave change, but don’t jump to conclusions or take a leap of faith without ample evidence that you are following the best path. Revisit life-changing experiences to gain insight into how to proceed.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You are ready to have some fun. Don’t be fooled by someone encouraging you to do something that isn’t safe or in your best interest. Make personal growth, health and romance your priorities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Verify information to ensure you aren’t letting emotions cloud your decisions. Rethink your motives and whether you need to make a change. When in doubt, sit tight and concentrate on health and fitness.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Focus on what you want to achieve, and you won’t be disappointed. Look at the possibilities and put your energy where it will bring the highest return. Show love and affection.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Problems will mount if you or someone close to you isn’t realistic. Consider what you are doing, then revise your approach to encourage others to see the benefits. Self-improvement is favored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Personal gain is heading your way. Physical improvements will make you feel good and give you the confidence to speak your mind and follow through with your plans. A change will pay off.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A disciplined approach to making decisions will lead to victory. Refuse to let anyone interfere or confuse you. Stick to your plan and include only those willing to help you reach your objective.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Emotions will be difficult to control. Pay attention to how you look and feel, and set up a healthy routine that will help you focus on fitness and spending time with people who live a healthy lifestyle.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A change will give you the jolt you need to move forward. Seeing how others live and operate will open your eyes and inspire you to try something new. Consider making home improvements.
for sunday
Take nothing for granted this year. Do whatever it takes to sort through what’s possible and put your thoughts in motion. A well-thought-out plan will help you ease pressure and recognize how little you need if your strategy is solid. Do what makes you happy, and you’ll have no regrets. Take responsibility for your happiness by exploring what life has to offer.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Spend time with people who make you think and offer stellar advice. Give yourself an image update. A new look will give you a sparkle that will make others gravitate toward you. Choose peace and love.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Check your emotions at the door and refuse to let anyone force you into an argument. Your intelligence will falter if you let your feelings take the reins. A change of scenery will give you a new outlook.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — By keeping a positive attitude, you’ll win hands-on help and the monetary support needed to reach your target. Stay focused and take physical action, and do your best to outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Emotional spending will set you back. Occupy your mind with challenges, and use your knowledge and skills to make a difference. Spend less time dwelling on emotional issues and more time helping those in need.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Serious investigation of your feelings will open possibilities. Take control and lead the way, and you’ll ward off interference from someone trying to outmaneuver you. Figure out how you can help.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep life simple by doing your best to get along with everyone. By being observant, you’ll gain insight into what others want and what they’re willing to do. A positive change may cost you, but it will be worthwhile.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Engage in something that excites you. Personal and home improvements will positively affect you and your loved ones. A special event will bring you closer to someone you love. Romance is featured.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Simplify your life instead of taking on too much or overdoing it. Focus on your home and surroundings and what you can do that’s affordable yet entertaining. Use your imagination.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t lose sight of your goals or lose touch with those who can help you advance. Time spent with someone you love will lead to shared plans. An outgoing attitude will win you enthusiasm and support.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Note the changes in your community or professional circle, and you’ll discover how to incorporate adjustments that keep you ahead of the competition. Being informed will position you for success.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Emotions will infiltrate your discussions if you aren’t careful. Paying attention to detail, being truthful and playing by the rules will be necessary when it comes to your living arrangements.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Wait to see what others do before making a move. Play it safe by paying attention to what matters most to you. You’ll gain insight into how you can satisfy your needs and make someone you love happy.
