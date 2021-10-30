For Monday
Verify information, and let your intuition guide you. Make decisions that promote realistic plans. Get rid of dead weight and simplify your life. Ease stress instead of exacerbating problems. Head in a direction that offers comfort and joy. Live in the moment and stop regretting the past. You don’t need to fret about the future.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Rethink your current attitude. Take better care of yourself before you offer to take care of others. A reality check is overdue. It’s up to you to take the first step and put your mind at ease.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You’ll receive mixed messages; ask direct questions and use your intelligence to figure out what’s best for you. Charm will work wonders when you are trying to get to the bottom of a situation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Treat money, legal and health issues realistically. Mull over your options carefully. A change at home will make it easier to get things done on time. Fix up your space.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t take what others say or do to heart. Take care of responsibilities and lend a helping hand to someone who is struggling. Change begins with you, and you must begin to make it.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Tie up unfinished business, and sort through mixed emotions that surface regarding someone close to you. Assess things thoroughly before you make a big move.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pay closer attention to how you present yourself to others. Knowledge and qualifications are essential, but fitting in can be important too. Do whatever it takes to promote yourself.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Live and learn. When you see something you want, don’t hesitate. Take matters into your own hands and figure out a cost-efficient way to reach your goal. Change is part of life; don’t fear it.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Size up what something will cost before you get started. Taking control, setting a budget and organizing your time will help you ensure that you manage your time responsibly. Romance is in the stars.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Follow a path that allows you to use your skills uniquely. It’s OK to do things differently or to venture off in your own direction. Expand your circle of friends and seek out new ideas.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Put more thought into the best way to proceed. The troubles you face are best dealt with smartly and efficiently; mistakes are likely if you let your emotions take the reins. Compromise wisely.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Keep an open mind, but don’t jeopardize your physical well-being. Stick to what and who you know and trust, and don’t venture into restrictive situations. Seize an opportunity while you can.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Adjust your schedule and arrangements to spend time with someone you enjoy being around. A deep conversation will offer mental stimulation that pushes you in an unexpected direction.
For Tuesday
Take the edge off, relax and think about the best way to get what you want. Empathy and understanding, mixed with genuine charm and positive suggestions, will help you make your way through any pitfalls you encounter this year. Be courageous but kind when opposition comes your way. Balance and equality are essential.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take a moment to assess situations, but don’t linger too long. Decisive action will show how capable you are and highlight your leadership qualities. Mindfulness, precision and honesty will be key.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be realistic regarding how much you spend. Getting the most for the least by doing the work yourself instead of paying others is favored — if you know what you are doing.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Forward motion will keep you out of trouble. Keep your comments to yourself and avoid wasting time on senseless battles. Don’t step over others to make progress; treat everyone respectfully.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Look over the possibilities and map out a course that will help you reach your destination. Refuse to let a change of plans someone makes throw you off. Talk to someone who always cheers you up.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) — There is no clear-cut way to handle sensitive situations. Take the time to understand how others feel and ask questions that give others the chance to develop a solution without being told what to do.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Join forces with someone who shares your point of view. Together you can make a difference. A discussion will lead to a broader understanding of your long-term goals and give you comfort.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t count on something that isn’t a sure thing. Ask questions and insist on verification in writing. Don’t hesitate to distance yourself from anyone who isn’t playing fair.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Thank matters through, make decisions for the right reasons and learn from the experiences you encounter. When in doubt, check the facts, budget appropriately and set a reasonable course.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Hide your emotions until you gather the facts. Knowing what you are up against will make it easier to do what’s best for you. Don’t give in to someone using manipulative tactics.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — A positive attitude will help you bypass a stressful situation. Do your best to get along, and be prepared to do things on your own if necessary. Self-improvement is favored.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Pay attention to how you manage money. Overspending on things you don’t need will lead to regret. Put more emphasis on what’s meaningful to you and how you can utilize your time effectively.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Set rules, boundaries and incentives to avoid opposition. Listen to suggestions and find a way to incorporate requests. Getting along with others will be half the battle. Sincerity will be key.
