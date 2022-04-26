for Thursday
You’ll pick up useful tips if you watch the experts this year. Don’t be afraid to ask questions or use the information you discover to suit your needs. Branching out and exploring how you can make the most of whatever situation you face will enable you to reach a better understanding of what’s possible. Make self-improvement a priority.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Consider what others expect of you and do your best to exceed the mark of excellence. Be true to yourself and your beliefs when dealing with people who have different ideas and opinions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take heed of suggestions, but don’t rule out what your gut urges you to do when facing a tough decision. With a little discernment, you’ll discover a path that can help you reach your goal.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t let your emotions create instability. Be open to suggestions and put your energy behind good ideas. A change will turn out better than anticipated and give you the boost you need.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Watch what’s happening around you and make sure that you can take advantage of any opportunity that comes your way. Be aware of what others want, but don’t let their decisions influence yours.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Invest in something that brings you joy, and it will change your life. Making a move or taking in new scenery will lift your spirits and encourage you to connect with people who share your beliefs.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Think about your lifestyle and domestic environment and what you can do to make improvements. Put together a budget or plan that will help you reach your goal. Organization and discipline will pay off.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Work hard, and what you accomplish will put your mind at ease. You’ll develop a masterful plan that will help you better handle your finances, health and contractual matters.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Slow down, look where you are going and think before speaking. Your insight and resources won’t let you down if you back your decisions with action. Organize your space.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t let your emotions ruin a good thing. Be a good listener and refrain from taking control. How you treat others and delegate responsibilities will boost your reputation.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Let others fend for themselves while you take care of what’s important to you. Reevaluate how you earn a living and handle money, and you’ll come up with a sound plan.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You can’t lose if you act decisively. Set your sights on what you want and make a beeline in that direction. Energy, enthusiasm and well-thought-out ideas will not disappoint.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Think matters through. If you act from an emotional impetus, you will make mistakes. Someone will neglect to give you enough information to make a sound decision. Don’t reveal your intentions.
