For Monday
Check out the possibilities and start something new and exciting. Let your creativity flourish and your actions display your determination. Show how passionate and willing you are to bring about positive change. Stand tall, do your best and don’t fear being different. Take the initiative to practice proper diet and fitness to maintain good health. Don’t take unnecessary risks.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll win support by reaching out with kindness and making others feel welcome. Don’t make promises you cannot keep. Express yourself honestly and process the input you receive before making a major decision. Don’t jeopardize your reputation.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Keep your plans simple and your responsibilities updated. Extend help, and you will bring about positive change. Don’t limit what you can do because someone puts demands on you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Establish what you want to achieve and how to exceed your expectations. Refuse to let what others do or say lead you astray. Pay attention and put your energy and enthusiasm where it counts.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Keep an open mind and look for opportunities to learn something new. Business trips, educational pursuits and challenging yourself mentally and physically will turn out well. Romance is encouraged.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Switch into high gear. Listen to suggestions and use whatever’s helpful to reach your objective. A good attitude will be crucial. Be prepared to work alone if necessary.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Relationships require attention. Offer consistency, insight and compromise if you want someone to work alongside you. Romance and honest communication are favored.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Implement changes at home that encourage comfort. Being able to kick back and enjoy your downtime will ease stress and prepare you to handle your responsibilities professionally.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep life simple and your workload doable. Don’t make unrealistic promises. Pace yourself and keep everyone updated regarding your progress and the changes you intend to make.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Spend more time at home and less time interacting with friends, relatives or peers. Protect your reputation. Your actions will impact how others perceive you. Change only what you need to.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Make adjustments that ensure you take care of your responsibilities before moving on to more pleasurable pastimes. Keep the peace, share your feelings and intentions, and spruce up your looks.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Share your ideas and drum up interest. Demonstrate how you plan to get things done. Your actions will draw positive attention that will encourage significant opportunities and a brighter future.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Consistency will be essential if you plan to leave a good impression. Consider your options and the best way to use your skills. Refuse to let anyone limit your preferences or decisions.
For Tuesday
Put a plan in place and set off on an adventure. Take the initiative, set high standards and keep the momentum going until you are happy with your progress. Don’t let anything come between you and what you want. Take care of the paperwork, and get approval first to avoid setbacks. Expand your vision by participating in events that encourage you to be unique.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Get your facts straight before passing along information. Protect your possessions, reputation and position. It’s OK to dream, but don’t get carried away with something that isn’t feasible.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Keep your reactions minimal. Listen to reason and be practical regarding money and the changes you want to make. Look for an original way to make your skills profitable.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Concentrate on getting things done. Don’t offer information that someone can use against you. Rely on your strength, courage and experience to outmaneuver anyone who tries to compete with you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Walk away from anything or anyone causing stress. Consider making some changes that will boost your happiness. Take nothing for granted or leave anything to chance. Go after what you want.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Learn from experience and carry on with discipline and the intent to make things happen. Do the best job possible by using the latest and greatest methods and technology.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t let a change someone makes throw you off your game. Assess the situation and adapt your plans to reach your goal. A unique idea will separate you from the masses and give you a needed edge.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Verify information before passing it along or relying on it. A change at home will give you more space to get things done. Spread out and work diligently to realize your dreams.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Gather information and downsize your plans. Be creative in how you assess what’s necessary. Come up with a reasonable goal, and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Observation will be crucial when dealing with a friend, relative or peer. Don’t feel obligated to make a move if you aren’t ready. Consider your options and prepare appropriately.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Put in the time and effort, and you will bring about positive change. Getting together with someone who makes you think and offers a unique perspective will lead to new beginnings.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Think big, but pay attention to detail, be precise and finish what you start. Don’t let anyone stand in your way or disrupt your plans. Separate your emotions from your responsibilities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep your plans to yourself until you are sure you will execute your intentions successfully. If you say you will do one thing and then do another, you will be harshly criticized.
