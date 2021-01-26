FOR FRIDAY
Let your intuition lead the way when dealing with emotional or personal matters. Think twice before you make a lifestyle change. Too much or too little of anything will leave you confused. Strive for balance and stability, and it will be easier for you to make decisions that will help you succeed.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Check out what’s going on around you before you make a decision. Uncertainty will be a signal that you are better off taking a pass. Nurture a relationship that’s going through difficult times.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Leave nothing unfinished, and you will avoid criticism and complaints. How you reach out to help others will determine the type of support you receive. A change of plans will leave you in an awkward position.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t dwell on what you can’t do; focus on what’s possible. Pour your enthusiasm into what counts. Refuse to let a change someone makes lead to a spat. Live in the moment.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A stubborn attitude will not help you get your way. Rethink your strategy before you get into a verbal battle. Your reputation, position or status will come under scrutiny. Do your best to avoid trouble.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll get a false impression of what someone can do or what they have. Don’t sign up for something based on what you hear; get the facts, and protect your assets. Use your intelligence to advance.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Use your imagination when it comes to business matters. A close friend or relative will offer or verify facts that will help you avoid a loss. Encourage romance. Be equitable in all things.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take measures that allow you to work alone. The less interference you have, the easier it will be to get things done. If you let your intuition be your guide, you’ll know what you have to do.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Listen and learn. The less you say, the more you will discover about a friend, colleague or distant relative. Personal growth, self-improvement and positive change are all prevalent.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take pride in your home and the way you live. Refuse to let anyone belittle the things or people that mean something to you. Speak up when necessary.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t let someone poison your vision. Use your imagination and resources to create a positive outcome. It’s up to you to take charge if you’re going to live life your way.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — What you learn will help you get ahead. Pick up skills, knowledge, a license or anything else that can help you claim a position that interests you. Focus on getting ahead.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Consider how you earn your living and what you have done to improve your life, and you’ll come up with a plan that will make you happy. Stop dreaming, and start living life your way.
