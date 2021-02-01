FOR WEDNESDAY
Distance yourself from unpredictable people and situations this year. Explore new interests and align yourself with people who share your goals. The world is your oyster if you position yourself for success. Make things happen and enjoy what life has to offer. Be the master of your destiny. Romance is featured.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Read the fine print before you make a decision. Someone you least expect may try to outsmart you. Be respectful, but speak up if you think you spot a mistake. Keep the peace.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A change of plans will play out in your favor. Don’t complain about something that may not occur. Keep a low profile, do things your way and be satisfied with the work you do.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Be patient with partners. Don’t let your emotions lead to potentially damaging argument. Pay attention, do a good job and choose love over discord. Relationships are more important than your pride.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Talks will be explosive if you aren’t mindful of what others want. Work on projects that you can do by yourself. Focus on creativity, be inventive and keep moving until you finish what you start.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Emotions will rise to the surface. Learn the lessons of the past. Be helpful and take care of unfinished business to avoid problems with institutions. Romance and love are encouraged.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Connect with someone who shares your interests or concerns. Don’t make a financial donation that you cannot afford. You’ll get more in return if you contribute your skills, time or experience.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — An unexpected financial change will have emotional implications. Look at every angle, and figure out the best way to make the most of a situation that you cannot alter.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don’t rely on others to make changes. Do the work yourself, and take the credit for the outcome. Refuse to let a personal matter stand between you and what you are trying to achieve.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Problems at home will develop if you haven’t spent enough time nurturing personal relationships or taking care of domestic matters. Examine your financial situation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A change heading in your direction will make you feel unsure about life, love and your prospects. Don’t ignore what’s happening. Do your part, and rid yourself of undue stress.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Use your connections to get ahead. Pay off debts and collect money owed. Financial and lifestyle changes will give you a new lease on life. Capitalize on your newfound energy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Put more energy into your surroundings and domestic relationships. Be attentive, and make personal changes that will make life less stressful for your loved ones. Learn from your mistakes.
