For thursday
Keep life simple, and it will help you gain perspective on what makes you happy and how best to fill your days with what matters most to you. It’s time for a change, and it’s up to you to take the initiative to embrace what’s best for you. An open mind will lead to new possibilities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take the plunge; try something new and exciting. Engage in playful activity that will help you stay fit. Don’t buy into a sales pitch that offers the impossible.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Avoid excess. Be realistic, stick to a budget and don’t exaggerate. Focus on what’s important to you, and strive for perfection. Show commitment, integrity and honor in everything you pursue.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — It’s time for a change. Check out what’s going on in your community. See if you can offer your services, skills or assistance. Making a difference will encourage you to do more to help others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Be careful whom you associate with or trust. Someone will offer an exaggerated point of view that can lead you in the wrong direction. Do your research. It’s time to be a leader, not a follower.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don’t believe everything you hear. Focus on what you are trying to achieve, and stay out of situations that can hinder your progress. Listen to the lessons of experience for the best results.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Be smart; ignore anyone trying to lure you into an argument. Keep your opinions to yourself, and focus on learning and gaining leverage that will help you advance. Romance is on the rise.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Pay attention to detail to make your work stand out. Taking a unique approach to the way you live and what you strive to achieve will bring you peace of mind and lead you on a life-changing journey.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A problem with a friend or relative will develop if you share expenses or engage in a joint venture. Choose to do your own thing to keep the peace. Avoid exaggeration.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take the road less traveled and see where it leads. You are overdue for a lifestyle change. Follow your heart and engage in whatever makes you happy. Moderation will be necessary.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Commitment will lead to success. Clear a space at home that will allow you to give your all to something you enjoy doing. Share your success and happiness with someone you love.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take better care of yourself, your home and your relationships with loved ones. A healthy lifestyle will encourage you to say no to temptation and yes to positive collaboration.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Make changes to ward off an emotional situation with someone close to you. Keep the peace and be a good listener. The information you gather will help you handle a delicate situation.
