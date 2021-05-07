For Monday
Focus, maintain stability and build a secure foundation for the future. A steady, relentless pace will serve you better than trying to cut corners. Personal and professional improvements take planning, strategy and dedication. Embrace change. Designate time to explore new beginnings.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Put your knowledge, experience and dedication to the test. Take on a challenge. Don’t let rigidity hold you back. Be open to suggestions and willing to try something new. Moderation is encouraged.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t hide your feelings. It’s important to let people know how you feel and what your expectations are. If you want change to happen, you may need to give someone a nudge.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t rely on anyone but yourself. Don’t buy into a grandiose plan someone presents to you. Moderation and strategic planning will get you where you want to go on time and within budget.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Concentrate on what you can accomplish. Use charm to win the support of people you can count on to help you reach your goal. Romance is favored, and you will become much closer to a loved one.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change will be enlightening. Observe what’s going on around you, and work to ensure you don’t get left behind. You don’t have to overspend to get ahead. Update your skills.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Dedication and persistence will help you get ahead. Refuse to let anxiety lead to an unnecessary argument with a friend, relative or colleague. Put your time and effort where it counts.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Involvement in situations that need close monitoring will leave you at sea when you have to make a decision. Let your intuition be your guide, and you will find the right path.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Pay more attention to your relationships. Indulgent behavior will lead to trouble. Find common ground, and you will avoid an argument. Choose to be amicable, not argumentative.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Strive to make changes that are within your budget. Consider what you can do to cut costs. An intelligent approach to situations that may involve your health will help you avoid a setback.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Put your feelings aside and consider what others are going through before you make a move. It’s always best to find out what’s going on with those around you before you voice your opinions.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Consider your financial options. Connecting with people from your past and exploring and expanding skills are encouraged. Discipline and hard work will boost your reputation.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You’ll have some terrific ideas, but don’t go overboard. Consider your resources and capabilities, and find a way to stay within budget. To do things properly, go slowly.
For Sunday
Let your intuition lead the way. You cannot stop change, but you can make the most out of whatever comes your way. A philosophical mindset, dedication and discipline will help you conquer whatever you choose to pursue. Take physical action, and turn your passion into something tangible.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A change of plans will turn out to be in your favor. Take the plunge and work to make your life better. Figure out how to improve your qualifications to raise your earning potential.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Distance yourself from obsessive or indulgent individuals. Focus on what you want to achieve, and don’t stop until you are happy with the results. Honor your promises.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You’ll receive help if you ask for it. Share your ideas with someone who can help you implement them. An investment or joint venture looks promising, as long as you don’t go over budget.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Emotions will escalate quickly. Avoid making rash decisions without thinking matters through. Take a step back and rethink what’s transpired before you do something you’ll regret.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll pick up valuable information that will change the way you do things. Let your intuition be your guide when dealing with someone or something that concerns you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Focus on learning. Live within your means while working to stabilize your personal or professional life. Self-improvement and diversifying what you have to offer will pay off.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Uncertainty will mess with your mind. Keep the big picture in mind. You have more going for you than you realize. Put together a plan, use your charm and make things happen.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Put more time and effort into your relationships, and share your intentions openly and honestly. Confront anyone who is causing confusion or sending mixed messages.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Nothing is out of reach. Channel your energy into making lifestyle adjustments. You can clear up an emotional situation if you address issues head-on.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t make assumptions if you don’t want to be disappointed. A change someone makes will leave you wondering what to do next. Don’t dwell on what you can’t change.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Listen and observe. Concentrate on fulfilling your responsibilities and maintaining financial and emotional stability. Take better care of your health and well-being. Avoid risky situations.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pay closer attention to what’s going on around you. Consider the best way to use your skills. Collaborate with people who share your vision. Make personal improvements and lifestyle changes.
