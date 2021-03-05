for monday
Build solid relationships with like-minded people this year. Don’t waste energy on people and pastimes that weigh you down instead of building you up. Personal improvement will promote a positive attitude and greater productivity. Make peace, love and romance priorities.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Look for an outlet that dissipates pent-up energy. Blow off steam in a healthy way, and pursue your goals. Don’t let others lead you astray. Update your look, and compliments will follow.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Have your questions and answers ready. Take a leadership position and use intelligence, patience and understanding to map out the best way to get things done on time.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Know what you are up against before you take action. An encounter with someone who doesn’t share your views will test your patience and knowledge. Do your best to keep the peace.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Get the facts, prepare your defense and don’t believe everything you hear. It’s important to reserve judgment but, at the same time, you must not be gullible. Focus on educational pursuits.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You’ll attract informative people. Share your vision, and the input you receive will spark your imagination. A partnership will be tempting, but make sure your expenses are shared. Romance is in the stars.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Indecisiveness will weigh heavily on your mind. Distance yourself from unpredictable individuals. Put your time and energy into something you believe in or an activity that will bring you closer to someone.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — It’s up to you to bring about positive change. If you wait for someone else to make the first move, you won’t accomplish what you set out to do. Look for alternative solutions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Think before you act. If you let your emotions lead the way, you’ll end up on the defensive. Physical fitness, personal growth and educational pursuits will help you gain confidence.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Accept the inevitable. Be open to suggestions, but don’t lose sight of your plan. An innovative approach to how you run your home and deal with friends and relatives will pay off.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be observant; question anything that appears odd or unlikely. Use your intelligence to ferret out what’s real and what isn’t. Don’t make a decision based on what someone else does.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Put more thought into what you want to do next. A professional move, investment or lifestyle change will tempt you. Follow your heart, and pay attention to those who bring out the best in you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Put more time and thought into something that interests you. Educational pursuits will encourage you to use your skills in a satisfying way. Do your own thing.
For tuesday
Refuse to let change throw you off guard this year. Accept the inevitable, and keep moving forward. You’ll find new ways to use your talents. Keeping up, staying informed and projecting a positive attitude will attract attention. Surround yourself with projects that promote personal growth and like-minded people. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take the initiative to address issues that are slowing you down. Focus on efficiency and productivity so you can accomplish what you set out to do. A change of heart will pay off.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Adapt to change and go about your business. Embrace new beginnings with enthusiasm. How you use your energy to get things done will help you gain support and the respect you desire.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep your life simple and your promises practical. Refuse to let your emotions get in the way of common sense. Focus on self-improvement instead of trying to change others.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t let down your guard, even if someone is complimentary or seductive. Be wary when someone turns on the charm or uses emotional tactics to take advantage of you. Don’t let anger set in.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Educate yourself before sharing your opinion. Change can be helpful if it saves you money, improves your health or helps you make a difference. Nurture a meaningful relationship.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Look for the right opportunity. Don’t let someone talk you into something that will benefit them, not you. Carefully choose with whom you associate. A partnership must be equitable.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Learn through observation, and make adjustments that will help you attain a better position. An older or established individual will offer insight. Don’t be afraid to try something new.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Be receptive to suggestions. Focus on education, communication and expanding your interests and circle of friends. Let your curiosity and desire for mental stimulation lead the way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Pace yourself, think matters through and look at all sides of a situation. Focus on what’s possible, and you’ll find unique ways to evade tricky situations. Make peace and love priorities.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Focus on how you earn your living or manage your money. Be wary of people taking advantage of you or not being honest about their long-term plans. You may have to go it alone, at least for a while.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take care of yourself. Start a fitness routine that encourages you to pay close attention to diet and lifestyle, and it will lift your spirits and confidence. Success can be yours.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Discipline, hard work and persistence will be necessary today. Getting along and keeping the peace will make your life easier. Consider what’s important to you and work to achieve it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.