For Saturday
Take control of your life, and deal with situations that are holding you back. Look for opportunities that let you follow your dreams and use your skills to reach your goals. Change isn’t easy, but it will lead to peace of mind and an exciting plan. A passionate approach to life and love will take you where you want to go.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Trust your instincts, not what others tell you. Think for yourself, and don’t be afraid to take the road less traveled. Embrace change and befriend people who share your dreams. Do what’s best for you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Discipline and hard work will pay off. How you handle others and the incentives you offer will help you reach a goal that supersedes your expectations. Romance is on the rise.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take a trip down memory lane, and it will help you remember what’s important. Set goals, adjust and learn to do whatever you can to overcome roadblocks. Look for a unique way to dodge negativity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Verify information. Put a hold on unnecessary expenditures. Look at the big picture and refrain from making a premature move. If you don’t understand instructions, go directly to the source.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Keep your feelings to yourself. Focus on money matters and stick to friends and family who won’t let you down. An unexpected gift or offer may have strings attached. Take your time.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Distance yourself from anyone trying to stand in your way. Avoid joint ventures, shared expenses and unnecessary purchases. Take a break, think matters through and don’t make a hasty decision.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Look at the facts; if you act on an assumption, you’ll regret it. Put on a happy face, listen carefully, and look for solutions and suggestions that won’t cause dissension.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Refuse to let an emotional incident get blown out of proportion. Be direct and careful when you share personal thoughts and information. Keep your emotions well-hidden.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Be a participant. You can accomplish plenty if you let your charm lead the way and allow your insight to encourage others to do and be their best. Don’t hold back; say what’s on your mind.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Be prepared to deal with changes that transpire at home or that affect your reputation, status or position. Participate in events or get-togethers that allow you to voice your opinions.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Make an adjustment at home that helps you begin an exciting project. Let your creativity take the lead, and you’ll come up with a plan to turn a hobby into a lucrative project.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Be careful how you handle money, health and secrets. Overspending on entertainment or investing in something risky will cause financial worries. Put your money and possessions in a safe place.
For Sunday
A change of pace will improve your attitude and lower your stress, but first, take care of unfinished business. What you cannot do yourself, summon someone else to take care of. Procrastinating and living in the past will lead to resentment and regret. Take a stand, get rid of baggage and head in a direction that will lead to the life you desire.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Declutter your space, lighten the load and focus on what makes you happy. Peace of mind comes from doing the best thing for you. Take responsibility and make the necessary changes.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Emotional family issues will crop up if you or someone close to you is withholding information. Try to keep loved ones updated regarding your plans. Being open will be crucial.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep your eye on what’s important to you. Someone you least expect will play confusing emotional games. Avoid situations that involve shared expenses, joint ventures or medical issues.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Do your best, and you’ll have no regrets. Don’t let anyone take advantage of you legally or financially. Set the standard and do what makes you happy. A positive attitude will help.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Make changes under the radar. If you share too much information regarding what you are up to, someone will stifle your plans. Avoid situations that lead to emotional difficulty.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Listen and make decisions that are in line with your dreams. Avoid a situation that poses a health problem. Being an observer can have its benefits. Someone will reveal one of your secrets.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Ask questions, but don’t participate in someone else’s plan. Consider what you like to do, then invest your time and money in projects that will help you get ahead. Learn from mistakes.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll attract questionable individuals. Don’t let your emotions lead you astray. Protect your reputation, possessions and cash. Refuse to let someone push you in a dubious direction.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Emphasize things that interest you. Use your knowledge, experience and skills to attract attention and interest in what you want to pursue. Reach out to someone who shares your concerns.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tension will mount if things don’t go according to plan. Take the high road and do your own thing if someone chooses to make last-minute changes. Arguing is a waste of time and will ruin your day.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take care of business before you move on to social activities. An idea you share with a friend or relative will draw interest. Lay out your plan of attack, and a worthwhile proposal will come your way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Stepping up and assisting others will come with perks, but before you take on something, make sure it’s worth your while. Someone you love will be disappointed or jealous, causing problems.
