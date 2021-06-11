for monday
Change begins with you. Consider what you enjoy doing the most and the people who bring out the best in you, then build the framework for a future that excites you. Don’t feel that you must follow in someone’s footsteps or bend to others’ demands. Your happiness is your responsibility, so take charge and turn your dream into a reality.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Back away from a situation if you feel you are being pressured or bullied. Take the road that leads to peace of mind. Discipline and hard work will be necessary if you wish to reach your objective.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Trying to dodge your duties will be futile. Embrace your responsibilities instead of fighting the inevitable. You may not like the changes taking place, but they’ll work out in the end.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Erratic behavior will lead to confusion and uncertainty. Make yourself clear and follow through on your promises. Your easygoing attitude will help you make friends and get things done.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take care of what’s necessary, and then set aside time for reflection. Too much of anything will bog you down and confuse you. Don’t act on something until you’re sure about it. Growth is encouraged.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Step up and do your part. An intelligent approach will lead to new beginnings. Dedicate more time and effort to doing your own thing and establishing yourself in a satisfying position.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Keep your emotions under control, and you’ll avoid getting into a disagreement with someone you love and respect. Don’t spend unnecessarily or take on debt that will cause stress.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Do your own thing and follow your heart. Refuse to let anyone talk you into something that isn’t in your best interest. Discipline and hard work will pay off.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Make adjustments to avoid going into debt. Home improvements should ease stress, not make matters worse. Do only what’s feasible, regardless of the demands someone puts on you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Stop worrying about what others are doing. Concentrate on personal matters, important relationships and improving your surroundings. An idea you have will pay off. Set your plans in motion.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Think twice before making an offer you may not want to fulfill. Look at every angle of a situation before getting involved. Put more energy into personal improvement and good health.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t rely on others when you can do things yourself. Focus on your objective. Don’t put your health at risk to please a loved one. Be smart, take action and do what’s best for you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Slow down, mull over your options and keep your emotions under control. Handle change with dignity and optimism, and you’ll discover something that offers interesting incentives.
for tuesday
Seek the truth, and offer understanding, patience and assistance to those in need. A subtle change will boost your morale and encourage you to make a positive lifestyle adjustment. The more you do, the more you will get in return. It’s time to rise above the competition!
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — There is no point wasting time on something or someone who offers little in return. Put your energy into something that matters to you, and good things will happen. Go where the action is!
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Do what’s necessary. It will be easier to get things done your way and on time if you are discreet and secretive. A unique approach to a job will pay off. Don’t cut corners.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Be observant, but do not meddle. The changes going on around you will encourage you to take a different approach to work and financial matters. A partner will require honesty.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Emotions will mount if you aren’t willing to make adjustments that will keep the peace. Consider the fallout if you decide to be stubborn or unwilling to compromise. Learn from experience.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Make positive changes to your surroundings. Enjoying the space you create will ensure you accomplish more and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Help is on the way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t sweat the small stuff. Live up to your promises and follow through with your plans. Do what you say and explore the possibilities that unfold. Solve problems with intelligence.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Avoid people who bring you down or play mind games with you. Stay focused on what you are trying to achieve, then forge ahead with optimism. Don’t be misled by someone you admire.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t take on too much or get involved in a joint venture that discourages you from doing things you love to do. Stick close to loved ones, and take better care of your health.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Concentrate on doing your very best. Hone your skills. Do your own thing, and follow your heart as you move forward. Things can and will improve quite a bit.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll gravitate toward generous people. Don’t take chances that could lead to problems with someone close to you. You may desire change, but don’t make a move without doing adequate research.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Observe what’s going on around you. Set boundaries with people who crowd your space. Put more thought into how you run your home and what brings you the most joy. Pick up useful information.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep life simple and do your best to get along with the important people in your life. Don’t ignore a chance to use your skills diversely. Be careful of how much information you share with others.
