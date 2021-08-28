FOR MONDAY
Tie up loose ends. Start anew, prepare for what’s ahead and leave the past behind. Being a good listener will help you find the best way to aid others. Set your sights on the skills you want to master, and update your qualifications to fit the prospects that interest you most. Explore possibilities and embrace change.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Spend more time learning and planning the best way to get ahead. A change of pace, beliefs or direction will raise your morale but stifle your free time momentarily. Weigh the pros and cons carefully.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Conversations will be informative and help you realize your potential. Doing the best with what you have will encourage others to try harder. A group effort will turn out well.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Put your thoughts in motion. Listen to suggestions, and don’t disregard any expert, friend or older relative. Having a broad view of what’s possible will help you stay in control.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Perk up and enjoy what life has to offer. A positive attitude will get you the support you need to follow through with your plans. An opportunity is beneficial only if appropriately handled.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A realistic approach to health, fitness and education will ward off illness and poor judgment. An emotional scene over shared expenses or imbalanced or negative partnerships is best dealt with.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Share ideas with a loved one, and make sure you are on the same page. Once you have a plan in place, it will be easy to implement the changes you want to make. A financial gain is apparent.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take a moment to experience what’s unfolding around you. Be observant, and you will detect if anyone is trying to outmatch or undermine you. Keep your thoughts secret.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You’ve got the means to make a difference. Dive in headfirst. Prepare and organize your thoughts and plans. Do what stimulates your mind, body and soul, and don’t look back. Romance is on the rise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Question anything or anyone that confuses you. Don’t let changes made by others lead you down a rabbit hole. Think and do things for yourself, and you’ll excel.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — A receptive attitude will put others at ease and encourage talks about sensitive issues. Much can be accomplished if you put thought into how you want things to unfold. Use your intelligence.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Put more thought into how you want to portray what you have to offer. Taking a unique approach will grab attention and quickly provide insight into who is on your side. Now is the time for action.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Get in touch with someone you know you can count on for good advice. Discussions will encourage a working relationship that will benefit everyone involved. Speak from the heart to inspire others.
FOR TUESDAY
Put more thought into the changes you want to make before you proceed. Make sure that your emotions aren’t overriding your practicality and common sense. Channel your energy where it will benefit you most and help bring in more cash, peace of mind and opportunities. When dealing with personal and professional relationships, trust facts, not hearsay.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take nothing for granted. If you want something done correctly, do it yourself. Choose your path, and follow through with your plans. Letting someone else lead the way won’t work.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You are sitting in a good position, so don’t let an emotional incident sabotage your plans. Put serious thought into how you live, what you want to accomplish and where you stand on the big issues.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Live within your budget. Pay attention to the cost of living and where you can cut corners. Do what you can yourself instead of paying someone. A change will encourage you to rethink how and where you live.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Pay more attention to the way you look and the services you can offer. Explore new ways to use your skills, knowledge and attributes. A partnership will blossom. Romance is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t share personal or financial information. You’ll get more in return if the people you deal with feel comfortable around you. Be a good listener. Fine-tune your style and appearance.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Look at the logistics of a situation you face, then make decisions based on facts, not on emotions. A disciplined approach to money, health and rules will spare you any awkwardness.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Get everything in order before you share your intentions with others. Expect someone jealous to challenge you. Know your boundaries and put your energy into finishing what you start.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You’ll advance if you shift your thoughts to what’s important to you and use your intelligence to fast-track what you want to accomplish. Change requires action and finishing what you start.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Concentrate on getting ahead professionally. Put your energy into showing others how efficient and eager you are to use your skills diversely and navigate your way into a better position.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Distance yourself from people who nag or criticize you. Trust your ability to get things done your way and on time. Use your intelligence and finesse to choose the direction you want to pursue.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You’ll gain insight if you listen and observe. Don’t trust someone with personal information or financial or contractual matters. Take control, and bring about the changes you want to happen.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Resurrect old ideas and reconnect with people who have something to offer. A reunion will encourage you to team up with someone who shares your enthusiasm. Love and romance are favored.
