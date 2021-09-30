FOR FRIDAY
Embrace life; don’t put limitations on what you can achieve. It’s up to you to turn whatever comes your way into an opportunity. Expand your mind, engage in some robust physical activity and explore what life has to offer. Be the master of your universe and the creator of your future.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Think outside the box. Turn your ideas into something concrete. Take on responsibilities that will beef up your resume or draw attention from those in a position to help you advance.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Observation will lead to the answers you want. Pay attention, and you’ll come up with a plan that will put you in the driver’s seat. Keep your goals simple and your plans flexible.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Invest time and money in something that will benefit you, your family or your community. You will come across a valuable opportunity. Do not share personal information.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep a low profile, show interest in what others do and look for alternative ways to get ahead. You are overdue for a change, but how you go about it will determine how things will turn out.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t limit what you can do when broadening your horizons is what’s called for. Having a purpose and accomplishing something that makes you feel good will lead to stronger relationships.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Volunteer for something that will help a cause you believe in, and it will encourage you to use your skills differently. Finish what you start and enjoy a little downtime with a loved one.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You can have fun without overspending. Choose to be with people who are happy to be around you to avoid the pressure of keeping up with someone overbearing. Take responsibility for your happiness.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Things are speeding up and changing fast. Do a reality check before you jump into something that has too many variables. When in doubt, take a pass and avoid stressful situations and unstable people.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Plan to get together with people you know and trust to abide by the rules. Don’t let an outsider disrupt your life or goals. Take control of a situation, and you’ll avoid letting someone take you for granted.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Be cautious not to take on more than you can handle. Generosity will leave you in a compromising position. Take a step back and consider what’s doable before you promise more than you can deliver.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Deep breathing will help you navigate your way through emotional ups and downs. A little patience, a sense of humor and a positive attitude will encourage others to calm down and make better decisions.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Think matters through before you decide to alter your course. Having everything in order will be mandatory if you want to avoid stress and be successful. Draw on your charm. Romance is encouraged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.