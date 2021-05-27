FOR MONDAY
Stick to the facts, consider the possibilities and approach situations with an open mind. Expand your horizons to fulfill your dreams. Don’t hesitate or let others stand between you and what you are trying to accomplish. A positive attitude will help you excel. Personal gain is within reach.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Concentrate on what you are trying to achieve and forgo what’s going on around you. Distractions will hold you back. Put more emphasis on using your knowledge and skills to achieve personal growth.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Spend only what’s necessary. Impulsive purchases will not live up to your expectations. Helping out someone who leans on you will lead to ongoing expenses. Honesty is the best policy.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll be drawn to people and organizations that share your sentiments. Be clear regarding what you can contribute; it will help you avoid being pressured to overspend or overdo it.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Consider what’s best for you before you make a move. An opportunity will have unexpected circumstances attached. Take the time to go over every detail before you take on something new.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You’ll pick up valuable information if you sit back and let others talk. Grab on to something that resonates with you, and verify the information before you proceed. Romance is in the stars.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Make your money go further. Search for entertaining ways to use your attributes to help you get ahead. Don’t let a domestic or lifestyle change put a damper on your day.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Open up about the way you feel, what you want and how you plan to get ahead. Keep life simple and your conscience clear. Be truthful, and speak out when deception is apparent.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Offer suggestions, but don’t promise or commit to something you don’t want to pursue. Your energy is best spent on accomplishments that will help you get ahead. Treat partners with respect.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep your emotions hidden until you gather the facts. It’s important to be well-informed before you take on a situation that can change your relationship with a friend or relative.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Watch how others handle matters; it will give you an idea how you will be treated when in a similar situation. Observation is in your best interest, along with secrecy and independence.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Rely on lessons from the past to help you sort out what to do next. An opportunity will be revealed through conversation with a like-minded peer. An in-depth discussion will lead to an unusual offer.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Listen, and you’ll decipher what’s best for you. Don’t follow someone if it risks your position or security. Follow the path that leads to a better future. Trust in your judgment.
FOR TUESDAY
Show discipline, follow through with your plans, and refuse to let overindulgence and overreaction take control. It’s up to you to make the most out of what you have to work with if you want to excel this year. If you work hard, you will end up reaping the rewards. Romance and commitment are favored.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Observation will help you avoid a sticky situation. Knowledge is key when it comes to getting ahead and making a good impression. Don’t expect anything from others, and promise only what’s possible.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take a chance and try something you’ve never done. Explore avenues that allow you to use your imagination, and let your creativity flow. A change may be frightening, but it will turn out well.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Hang on to your cash. A spending spree won’t make you feel better. Do your best to save for something that will benefit you mentally, physically, emotionally or financially.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Make a change, but before you do, make sure you aren’t disrupting someone’s life or emotional well-being. Honesty, integrity and concern for others will help you gain approval and assistance.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You’ll learn plenty if you sit back and observe. Moderation will be the key to success. Focus on education, personal growth and getting along with others. Everything will fall into place.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take more time to make your home comfortable. Decluttering your space will make it easier to head in a positive direction. A move may seem impossible, but you’ll eventually make it.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Think twice before you share your thoughts and opinions with others. Someone will use your openness to interfere with your plans. A partnership will need an adjustment.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t be fooled by what others say or do. An offer may sound amazing, but will be lacking in the end. Bide your time; focus on personal changes that will make your life easier.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t limit what you can do. Seize the moment, take advantage of what’s available to you and express your feelings and plans to those who will be affected by your decisions. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Get the lowdown before you approach someone who isn’t likely to share your enthusiasm, opinions or goals. A problem at home will escalate if you try to hide information.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You’ll receive important information from a friendly conversation. Take the high road if someone says something unkind. Patience will pay off and help you get your way in the end.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Set your sights on what and who can help you get ahead. Show compassion and understanding; you’ll get exactly what you want. An unexpected professional or financial change will pay off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.