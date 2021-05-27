for saturday
You’ll gain perspective if you do your research before getting involved in other people’s plans. Express your needs and wants, and don’t feel guilty because you want to follow your heart instead of someone else’s path. Concentrate on what’s important to you, and you will reach your destination of choice. Take control instead of being controlled.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You have the drive to make things happen. Don’t give in to pushy people. Be realistic and set goals based on your needs and what you are willing to do to succeed. Don’t take unnecessary risks.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Hold on tight and enjoy the ride. Embrace opportunities and see where they lead. Start a creative hobby or consider studying something that stimulates your mind and encourages you to do better.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Initiate what you want to do. Don’t wait for someone to take control. Concentrate on what will bring you closer to the people you love and the things you enjoy doing. Don’t worry about the naysayers!
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Do something that makes you feel good. Do some volunteer work or help a friend or relative. The change you make in someone’s life will impact yours, as well. You can make a difference!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Bullies and liars, beware. You’ll have a short fuse and a harsh tongue. Remember to send out warning vibes to those who tend to upset you. You’re on a mission, and anyone who gets in your way will be dealt with abruptly.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Live within your budget. Don’t buy into a misleading sales pitch. Legal, financial and medical issues will pose a problem if you are imprecise.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t be fooled by what others say or promise. Ask questions, and make what you want and need clear. A change you or someone close to you makes will limit your ability to get things done.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Seize the moment, and activate your plans. Take care of everything on your to-do list, and it will make you feel good. A lifestyle change will give you more space and add to your comfort.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Your drive will surpass your expectations and help you master whatever you set out to do. Family time or romancing a loved one will lead to closer relationships and plans.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take care of what and who matters to you. Don’t take risks that can disrupt your life. If you need help, ask. If you can help others, do so. Maintaining balance will encourage better days ahead.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t let emotions ruin your day. Explosive action will not get you what you want. Use intelligence, finesse and persistence instead of brute force. Pay your dues and take care of your responsibilities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Let your heart lead the way. Live, laugh and be happy. Make a point to sign up for things that bring you closer to your dreams. A friend or relative will offer valuable help or insight.
for sunday
Make lifestyle decisions that will put your mind at ease. Size up your situation and determine what you want. It’s up to you to act on your thoughts, intentions and plans. Don’t wait for someone to step up and take charge. Love and honesty go hand in hand.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take care of money and health matters first. Show dedication to those who are supportive and offer sound advice. Look at any risks involved before you step into restrictive situations.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Mull over documents and investments. A unique loophole or option will help you make a move that will ease stress. Don’t trust anyone to take care of personal matters for you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Use common sense to figure out a way to counter any obstacle that stands in your way. Stick to the truth, and verify what others say. A romantic gesture will bring you closer to a loved one.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Keep things in perspective. Take control and bring about the changes you want. Don’t feel that you must give in to others when you have your own responsibilities to fulfill.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Set goals, and take care of your responsibilities quickly and efficiently. Do something that makes you happy, and surround yourself with positive people who encourage you to explore possibilities.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — As soon as you take care of your responsibilities, restrictions will evaporate. Be open to suggestions and willing to do things differently, and you’ll quickly be on the road to victory.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep your eye on everything and everyone. Be wary of temptation and false claims. Make a promise to do your best for yourself and for those you love. Find creative ways to lower your overhead.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Put your energy where it counts. Nurturing others will make a difference. All work and no play will lead to loneliness. Make sure to have some fun! Help others when you can.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Personal improvements will lead to unexpected gains. Don’t overdo it physically or take health risks, but strive to look and be your best. The little touches you add will appeal to upbeat people.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll become engaged in an argument if you aren’t willing to compromise or share equally. Consider the consequences, then come up with a fair plan. Keeping the peace will help you gain approval.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Look at the possibilities. Discuss your intentions with people who will offer honest answers. Don’t leave yourself open for abuse or disappointment. Take charge, and don’t look back.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Question everything and everyone. Stay on top of what others are doing and how it could affect your life. Be blunt about what you want to happen to avoid unwanted surprises.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.