for saturday
You’ll gain insight into better ways to handle your hard-earned cash this year if you get someone financially savvy to help you. With a plan, you’ll gain hope for a better future. Change may not be something you relish, but once you head in a direction that offers stability, you’ll realize the benefits of being organized and thrifty.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Put more time and effort into your home, family and getting your finances in order. Helping an older friend or relative will lead to helpful information or an unexpected reward.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Stay in your comfort zone. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of your good nature or generosity. Don’t let uncertainty set in regarding what others expect of you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tone things down and live within your means. Don’t feel obligated to pay for others or impress someone with what you have accumulated. Pay attention to detail and live up to your promises.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Slow down, put everything in its place and assess your situation. Distance yourself from people heading in a different direction and join forces with those who contribute to causes you care about.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Put your heart and soul into personal improvements. Focus on saving money, looking your best and staying healthy. Discuss your intentions with someone you love, and plans will fall into place.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Review what’s happening before you decide to make a move. Time is on your side, and putting your energy into self-improvement will pay off when you are ready to strut your stuff.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take your time and reap the rewards. Refuse to let anyone hold you back or lead you astray. Put your energy into looking and feeling your best and living up to your promises.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — By taking care of unfinished business, you’ll find it easier to enjoy downtime with friends or family. Easing your mind will lower stress. Honesty and moderation are favored.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You don’t have to stand alone. Reach out to people who share your beliefs; you’ll gain insight into how you can make improvements. Work hard on something you care about.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Distance yourself from disruptive situations and people who can’t make up their minds. Stabilize your life by standing up to anyone interfering with your plans.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Fretting over something you cannot change will be detrimental. Size up your situation and look over your options. Making a move that gives you the freedom to do as you please will pay off.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You will have plenty to work with when resolving issues with a friend, relative or peer. Take on a task that saves you cash and adds to your comfort and convenience. Talks will turn out well.
for sunday
Act responsibly this year, regardless of what others do or say. By being a leader, not a follower, you will find it easier to control the outcome. Don’t be afraid to veer off in a direction that fascinates you; you’ll have no regrets. Follow through on your decisions, and satisfaction and rewards will follow.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Refuse to let anyone stand between you and what you want to pursue. Don’t share your plans until you have everything in place and are ready. Keep your assets and liabilities hidden.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A realistic outlook will spare you from being taken advantage of by someone. Don’t let anger set in. Ask questions, offer what’s feasible and go about your business.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A change will turn out better than anticipated. Don’t fuss over things that aren’t important. Put your trust in yourself and what you have to offer. Improve your surroundings.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Leave nothing to chance or in someone else’s hands. A serious attitude will help you get things done to your specifications. Problems with a friend, relative or neighbor are best handled with care.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Your imagination will help you recognize what you want to pursue. Get in touch with people who can help you live your dream. Don’t let anger or frustration cause you to give up.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Share your accomplishments. It’s up to you to go after what you deserve. Emotions will play a factor in the outcome of a situation. Protect your reputation.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll be in the clear and heading toward the finish line if you are passionate and determined to reach your goal. Express your beliefs and reach out to organizations that offer truth and facts.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Trust yourself. Someone will take credit for your ideas if you don’t speak up and step in to defend your territory. Use your clout and honesty to outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — By participating in something that fascinates you, you’ll gain valuable input. Your imagination will encourage others to contribute to your concepts and plans.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Spend time waiting for others to make the first move and contemplating how to respond, then maneuver yourself to victory. Discipline and hard work are the best ways to get things done.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Use whatever leverage you have to get others to pitch in and help you finish what you start. Travel, mix business with pleasure and make a change that will improve your life. Trust your instincts.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Observe what’s happening around you before choosing a direction in which to move. Clear a passageway to ensure you reach your destination on time. Refuse to let an emotional incident instigate a feud.
