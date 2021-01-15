FOR MONDAY
Stabilize your life. Evaluate what you have, what you need and what you can discard. Take a deep breath, look in the mirror and justify every step you take. A change of heart will lead to a new beginning. It’s time to prioritize and streamline.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take pride in what you do, question every move you make and pursue things that make you feel good. Adjust when necessary, and find new ways to work with what you already have. Review, recycle and renew.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Observe what’s going on around you, and you will recognize what can help or hinder your road to success. Your experience will encourage you to keep things close to the vest and to rely on surprise.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Ask for expert advice before making a move, and it will clear up uncertainty. You’ll accomplish more if you keep up with what’s trending. A financial gain is foreseeable.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Channel your energy into helping others. An emotional encounter handled with patience will encourage a better relationship with someone dear to you. Take your time and evaluate your options.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Spend more time getting ready and less time fretting over what might go wrong. Use your imagination to develop a solid plan. Don’t let someone’s uncertainty hold you back.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Align yourself with informative individuals, and share data that will bring you closer to a decision. Knowledge will be key when it comes to reaching your goals and achieving your dreams.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Keep your emotions out of professional matters. Avoid joint ventures and shared expenses. Put your money and possessions in a safe place, and protect yourself from manipulation.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Discuss your plans with someone close to you. The feedback you receive will lead to an unexpected opportunity. Don’t make a premature decision. Time is on your side.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You may desire change, but before you engage in something new, look at the potential consequences. Focus on self-improvement, health and personal growth before you venture down an unfamiliar path.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Uncertainty will lead you in different directions. Observe what’s going on around you. Emotions will mount if you let someone dictate what you can do. Do your research.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Consider the best way to get what you want. A change, if implemented correctly, can give you the nudge you need to head in the right direction. Get your finances in order.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Make adjustments that will add to your comfort and security. Peace of mind will follow correct actions. Take control of your life and happiness.
FOR TUESDAY
A pushy or demanding approach will cause friction between you and those who can help you. Take better care of your health, possessions and investments. Don’t rely on others to do things for you. Strive to maintain peace of mind. Be charming and diplomatic.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Difficulty with a friend, relative or co-worker will surface if you let your emotions take control. Refuse to get dragged into someone’s dilemma. Concentrate on fitness and self-improvement.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Share your intentions, and you will resolve pending issues. Holding in your feelings will cause stress and anxiety that will affect your health and emotional well-being. Be honest.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Say what’s on your mind. Be direct, and the response you receive will be honest and reliable. The more aware you are of the people around you and how they think, the better.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — If you care, share. Helping a cause or someone in need will make you feel good. Keep emotional issues and personal matters to yourself. Don’t take an unnecessary risk.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Put your time and energy to proper use. Take care of unfinished business before you start something new. Look for unique ways to use your skills and knowledge. Choose kindness over conflict
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t let confusion take charge and ruin your day. Do your best to take care of responsibilities, regardless of what’s going on around you. A job well done will lead to financial gain.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Someone who has something unique to offer will appeal to you. Handle partnerships carefully. Don’t let your emotions lead to bad assumptions. Be a good listener.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll have plenty to mull over. Get organized, and gather information that will help you make better decisions. A problem with a co-worker will develop if you cannot agree on strategy.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Explore the possibilities, but don’t make a move prematurely. An offer you receive will interest you, but consider the cost before you get involved. Make a romantic gesture with confidence.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Be reasonable when dealing with personal matters. Don’t jump to conclusions or make a fuss without having all the facts. Spend time sorting through clutter and taking stock.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Catch up with an old friend or relative via phone or email. Rethink your situation and what you are up against. Find innovative ways to ease stress.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Make a change to how you earn your living or handle your finances. Sticking to a budget and lowering your overhead will ease tension at home and make your life better. Avoid excessive people.
