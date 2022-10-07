for monday
Don’t sit back; it’s time to pick up the pace and improve your life. Be inventive, and you’ll come up with ideas that far surpass anything you’ve done in the past. Share your feelings, eliminate what isn’t working for you and pay more attention to how you present yourself to the world.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep your thoughts to yourself. You’ll learn more if you listen to others and base what you do on expert opinions. Time is on your side. Personal improvement is encouraged.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Put more thought into how you handle money. Investing in yourself, the way you live or how you earn your living will put your mind at ease and point the way to a better future. Finish what you start.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Look on the bright side; it will help you eliminate negativity and recognize when someone is trying to take advantage of you. Pay attention to the people and things you enjoy most.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take a moment to assess what’s happening around you. Learn from your experience when dealing with joint ventures or shared expenses. The right move can save you money and improve your day-to-day.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Negotiate on your behalf. Hard work will pay off; uncertainty will leave you in a questionable position. Be direct and confident, and good things will transpire. Vividly describe your plans.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Simplify your life and ease stress. Control what’s next instead of letting others dictate what you can pursue. Believe in yourself, and follow the most inviting path.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Finish what you start and proceed to the next project. Keep busy and use your energy wisely. Timing is everything in competitive situations. Know what’s possible and develop a solid plan.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Stop and rethink your next move. Don’t take on anything that isn’t right for you. If someone asks for too much, don’t be surprised. Instead, be ready to counter with what you are willing to do.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take the initiative to get things done. An opportunity will come through someone you have worked with or previously met. Be open to suggestions, and you’ll get the chance to show off your skills.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Keep your eye on what’s happening around you. Not everyone will offer sound advice. Refuse to let anyone pressure you into something expensive. If you feel the least bit unsure, relax and rethink.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You know what you must do and how best to reach your objective. Concentrate on personal improvement before you opt to help others. An emotional relationship will require care.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Make things happen. If you crave change, stop hesitating and do something to make your dreams come true. Be innovative and share your ideas with someone you’d like to team up with.
for tuesday
Balance and equality are the goals this year. Assess your assets, liabilities and relationships, and put a plan in place that will motivate you to make transitions that lead to a life with less stress and drama. Focus on discovering what makes you happy and pursuing the routine you feel comfortable with. Choose health over money.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — An unexpected change will throw you off guard. Don’t let confusion cost you. Pour your energy into maintaining equilibrium and carrying out your responsibilities; personal gain will be yours.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Keep a close watch over unstable situations and unpredictable people. Look for cost-efficient ways to expand your interests without going into debt. Think big but do only what’s necessary.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Rally around people who show interest in what you are doing. Be open about what you can contribute and the part you want to play in any scenario you encounter. Be the driver, not the passenger.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Organize your thoughts and plans, but don’t share too much information with others. Distance yourself from anyone who exaggerates or shows signs of overindulgence. Be true to yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Sit tight. Don’t feel obligated to make a move because someone else takes a leap of faith. Bide your time and concentrate on personal growth, saving money and sticking to facts.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Reach out to people you look up to for advice. Discussing your options with an expert will help you decide what to do next. Be wary of someone who may have ulterior motives.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — If you want to make progress, offer incentives and a well-laid-out plan that promotes what you want to pursue. Discipline, patience and kindness will help you gain support.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Push forward with a positive attitude, and you’ll bolster your chance to advance. Listen to what elders and experts say, and watch what they do. Good teachers will show you the way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Something doesn’t add up. You’ll be missing vital information. Meet with experts to discuss your options and focus on areas where you can have the most impact and your efforts are most appreciated.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Discipline and careful planning will help you deal with any problem that comes up at home or work. Look at the big picture and discuss options openly with anyone involved.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Deal with the changes around you astutely and without emotion. Ask questions and find out where you stand and how to use your skills, knowledge and insight to outmaneuver anyone in your way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Keep up with what’s trending. Having an open mind, embracing new technology and making yourself aware of what’s going on around you will help you inch your way forward.
