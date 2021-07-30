FOR MONDAY
Make decisions and take chances, and you will find a way to bring about positive change this year. Strive for consistency. Show discipline, compassion and a desire to look for and take advantage of opportunities.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Flow with the current, and you’ll find a way to master the skills you need to fulfill your dreams. Be fair and concise, and make the most out of whatever comes your way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Idle time will lead to emotional disagreements with people you live or work alongside. Focus on positive changes and personal gain, not criticizing others. Be supportive, loving and kind.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Bring everything in your investment portfolio or personal documents up-to-date. Make adjustments that will counter any lapse of service. Voice your opinions, and you will make a difference.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take responsibility for sourcing opportunities and following through with your plans. Be unique and do things your way. Keep everyone guessing, and you’ll outmaneuver any challenge.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Make adjustments that put your mind at ease. Focus on what you can do, and stop stressing about things you cannot change. Trust in your ability to get things done.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — An updated appearance will lift your spirits and make a positive difference to the way people perceive you. Lighten up and enjoy what life has to offer.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Pay attention to what’s going on at home and in your community. Speak from the heart, and you’ll appeal to someone influential. A meaningful relationship will benefit if you start an open discussion.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Focus on what’s doable, and use your skills to bring about change. An opportunity to spend time with someone who has a unique approach to health and happiness will positively affect you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Evaluate your position, what’s possible and the best way to move forward. Keep the peace and make your move. Concentrate on what you need to do to get ahead.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Rethink the changes you want to enforce, and look for a better way to move forward. Kind gestures and a willingness to do the work yourself will get you where you want to go.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Observe others, and you’ll recognize what’s doable and what isn’t. Knowledge and experience will help you bypass mistakes due to jealousy and insecurity. Trust and believe in yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Refrain from sharing what you are working on or toward until you feel confident you have everything in place. Revealing too much too soon will lead to interference and competition. Stick close to home.
FOR TUESDAY
Your generosity and kindness are honorable, but don’t lose sight of your needs and the risks involved when you allow relationships to become imbalanced. Don’t let anyone take advantage of you. Observe how others react and give back. Equality matters if you want to maintain good working and personal relationships. Take an aggressive position regarding financial, medical and legal matters.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Helping others will encourage you to see life through a different lens. Make a change to your daily routine that will stabilize your life and bring you closer to the ones you love.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Discipline and hard work geared toward looking and feeling your best will lift your spirits and help you attract people who offer positive support.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — An adventure will spark your interest and revive your enthusiasm for life, love and learning. Positive transformation begins with informative discussions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — People who don’t share the same beliefs or opinions will be looking for a fight. Think outside the box, and you’ll find solutions. Take care of your health and emotional well-being.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keeping tabs on what things cost and how you can reduce your overhead will bring you peace of mind. Don’t take unnecessary physical risks that can result in injury or illness.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Focus on health, fitness and putting deals in place to ease stress and secure better days ahead financially. A disciplined approach to getting along with your peers will pay off.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Relaxation will encourage a healthy attitude and a clear mind. Knowing what you want will help you avoid being a follower. Be frank regarding your intentions.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Stay calm and be a good listener. Once you understand how others feel, it will be easier to come up with a workable solution. Nurture relationships that matter to you. Romance is encouraged.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Express yourself and initiate plans. Say no to unsafe situations, health risks and emotional manipulation. Opportunities should benefit everyone involved. Protect your reputation and position.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You may not welcome change, but it will be a wake-up call to tidy up loose ends. A lecture from a friend or relative will encourage you to improve your lifestyle. Make health a priority.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Sharing personal information will give someone a competitive edge. Reveal what’s necessary, and work diligently to achieve superior results. Say no to temptation and indulgence.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Refuse to let the decisions or changes others make disrupt your day. Follow through as planned, and you’ll discover how much better things turn out when you follow your heart and instincts.
