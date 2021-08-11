FOR FRIDAY
Pay attention, and you’ll be able to take advantage of unique opportunities. Be open with friends, relatives or loved ones, and make plans that will help you create a healthier future. Refuse to let outsiders interfere with your plans or meaningful relationships. Stick to what’s tried and true.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Work in conjunction with people who share your objective and concerns. You’ll accomplish more if you are open to suggestions. A relationship with a friend or loved one will be enlightening.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take an energetic approach to life. Participate in challenges that require physical and mental agility, and play to win. Pay attention to detail, and you’ll find something valuable.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Make plans to socialize with people who spark your imagination and open your mind to new and exciting options. Look at change as growth, and you’ll learn something valuable.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Think before you act. If you set unrealistic expectations, disappointment will follow. Ask for help if you need it, and you’ll be surprised by the response you receive.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Ask questions and verify the information you receive. Look for opportunities that will help you save money. Keep your wits about you if someone suggests something unrealistic.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Control your emotions when dealing with money, health or contractual matters. If you overreact or take on too much, it will be difficult to recover. Avoid joint ventures.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You’ll have a healthy attitude and an open mind. What you discover will help you better handle your finances and improve a meaningful relationship. Take a unique approach.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Dig in and get things done. What you achieve will leave a lasting impression on someone you deem special. Let your intentions be known, and you’ll be able to make plans.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Distance yourself from anyone who stifles you. Focus on what’s important to you and the changes you can make if you put more effort into your plans. Have confidence in who you are.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Uncertainty will lead to inconsistency. Evaluate the past and present, and rely on your experience to help you put your energy where it will bring the highest return. Discuss your options.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — A change in how or where you work will have pros and cons. Consider your options, and decide to do what makes you feel happy and healthy. Choose to follow the path that encourages growth.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Step back if someone pressures you to invest in something unfamiliar or risky. Ask trusted allies, relatives or an expert before you jump into something that can lead you down the wrong path.
FOR SATURDAY
Put more thought into any changes you want to make this year. Letting your emotions take charge will lead to mistakes that can disrupt your home environment. Focus on meaningful relationships, physical fitness and health. Refuse to let indulgent behavior or over-the-top friends lead you down the wrong path.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Listen carefully. Recognize when someone is exaggerating or promising the impossible. Refuse to let your emotions take control or cause you to neglect your responsibilities. Don’t take on too much.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll navigate your way through life with ease. Put force behind your words, and follow through with your plans. Love is on the rise, and physical awareness will make you irresistible.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Make plans to do something that brings out the best in you. A healthy challenge will encourage you to make a positive change. Step into the limelight and show everyone what you can do.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Sharing your feelings will affect the dynamics of a relationship. Procrastinating or doing nothing to improve your life will leave you in a no-win situation. Find out where you stand.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Listen and learn before you make a change. It’s important to understand what’s possible before you reveal your next move. Take the time to prepare sufficiently.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Holding back your feelings won’t solve problems. Step up and say what’s on your mind, and good things will transpire. Commitment and trust will be necessary.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep emotions in check to avoid a scene. Indulgent behavior will stand between you and success. Look at the big picture, and mull over how to make the most of your day.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll get help if you ask. Pay attention to loved ones, and it will bring you closer together. A kind gesture, a little romance or a compliment will set the mood.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You may want to get the approval of a loved one before you say yes to something or someone. A last-minute change will allow you the opportunity to pursue something meaningful. Share your feelings.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll be jumpy when it comes to emotional matters. Stay calm. Be rational and willing to participate in an open discussion. Confidential issues are apparent. Don’t jump the gun.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Verify all information you receive. Taking a professional or personal chance will leave you in a difficult position. Avoid mental, physical or financial risk.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t stop halfway. You’ve got more going for you than you realize. Put on your thinking cap, and you’ll come up with a plan that will help you turn a negative into a positive.
