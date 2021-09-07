FOR FRIDAY
Catch your breath, then get ready to spin whatever comes your way into an exciting adventure. Explore the possibilities, and expand every detail that will encourage growth. Embrace trends and align yourself with those heading in a similar direction. It’s time to take hold of whatever situation you encounter and turn it into something positive, sustainable and lucrative.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Let go of the past, and make decisions that will allow you and those affected by the current situation the freedom to do what’s best. Choose a positive path, and personal growth will follow.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Find a way to eliminate debt. An exciting opportunity will evolve through a networking event or forum you join. An old acquaintance will make a noted suggestion.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Consider your options for home improvements that will lighten your load. Living a simple lifestyle will allow you more time to explore your philosophy. Congregate with people who share your beliefs.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Use experience and knowledge to outmaneuver anyone. Focus on self-improvement and helping a cause that concerns you. Romance will lift your spirits and bring you closer to someone you love.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Gather information and verify facts. Consider how much it will cost to follow a path that excites you, and budget your way through a window of opportunity that brings you high returns.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Prepare to put everything to rest so you can move on to pastimes that offer an ultimate experience. Share your knowledge with someone who has something to offer in return.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t let anyone handle your financial, medical or legal affairs. Taking a hands-on approach to whatever concerns you will ensure that you come out on top. Leave nothing to chance.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Join forces with someone you love and trust, and gain momentum. What you set out to do will encourage a better relationship and a joint venture to help you achieve long-term goals.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Consider your choices, and make arrangements that will protect you, regardless of what others do or say. Look out for your interests, and make moderation a priority.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Be aware of the competition and the changes being made that can interfere with your plans. Think ahead, and prepare to outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way. Stick to the truth to avoid setbacks.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Listen carefully and digest information without retaliating. Don’t pick a fight with people eager to upset you. Tidy up unfinished projects, and do something physical.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Be observant, or you may end up in an emotional tiff with someone close to you. Don’t dismiss a plea for attention. Nurture what you have, and adjust if it will help to keep the peace.
