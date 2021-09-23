FOR SATURDAY
Dedication will lead to success. Don’t lose sight of your goals or dismiss any detail that can help you get superior results. Think outside the box and stick to your set budget. Take the path that will lead to the greatest opportunity, and don’t settle for anything less than what you want. Now is a pivotal time in your life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Interact with people who have something to offer. Keep an open mind, and you’ll discover ways to use the information you receive to your advantage. Participate in networking or social events.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Live life your way. Take the initiative to head in a direction that brings you peace of mind. Refuse to let laziness or lack of enthusiasm hold you back. Take control of your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Trust your judgment instead of listening to others. Refuse to let a love interest interfere with your plans or coerce you into something that goes against your beliefs.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Slow down; time is on your side, and acting in haste will lead to regret. Relax and enjoy what life has to offer. Spend time rearranging your space to make room for something you want to pursue.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Address medical, financial and contractual issues. Make peace of mind a priority, and you will find it easier to handle the acute problems and changes taking place. Be prepared!
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Look at your options, then start heading in a direction that will encourage a better position or lifestyle. How you handle your money and investments will determine what you can achieve.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Give your all, and you’ll get the same in return. An open dialogue will help you develop a plan that suits both you and whoever you are counting on for help. Leave nothing to chance.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Stay focused until you get what you want. A direct approach will help you figure out who is on your side. A personal change may not be desired or expected, but it will be beneficial.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Stick to the truth. You have plenty to gain if you are open and follow through with your plans. Participate in events that offer knowledge and a chance to get ahead. Speak from the heart.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Think before you act. Talking too much or promising more than you can deliver will put you in a precarious position. Spend your time on physical improvements that ensure better health.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Stop before you do something that causes friction with someone you deal with daily. Concentrate on finishing what you start. Leave no room for error or criticism. Expand your mind.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change of attitude will help you persuade others to see things your way. Focus more on love, peace and physical fitness. If you are at your best, you will attract positive attention.
FOR SUNDAY
Take the initiative to learn and gain respect among your peers. Broaden your horizons and speak up boldly and with conviction. You can achieve what you set out to do if you are diligent and push forward without losing interest or veering off in unnecessary directions. You’ll make a lasting impression if you maintain a steady pace forward.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Congregate with like-minded people. Organize an event with friends and family. Take the initiative to put plans into motion, and you will reap the rewards. Leave nothing to chance.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Work quietly behind the scenes to eliminate interference. Offering too much information will give others an advantage that can hinder your plans. Put a unique spin on the moves you make.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Emotions will surface if you aren’t straight with someone. Don’t get caught in another’s dilemma. A direct approach to life, love and happiness will serve you well.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Listen more and pontificate less. Find out how others feel and think before you try to take charge. If you want to change, go about it systematically. Look for incentives.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Make home and family priorities. Spend more time and money improving your surroundings and making your place inviting and entertaining. Don’t get thrown by a change someone makes.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Emotions will surface if you get into a discussion with a friend or relative. Limit how much personal information you share to avoid being put in an awkward position. Concentrate on being your best.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Lead the way, and don’t look back. If you know what you want, nothing will stand in your way. Strive for perfection and use your intellect to dazzle those who can help you obtain your objective.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Be reluctant to share too much too soon. Make sure you have everything under control and are fully prepared to negotiate with anyone who tries to take ownership of something you have done by yourself.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Present what you have to offer. If you let someone stifle your plans, you will have regrets. Trust and believe in your ability to reach your destination on your own. Expand your mind.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t argue a moot point. You’ll gain respect and encourage others to see things your way by taking ownership of your beliefs and following through with your plans, regardless of what others think.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Gather all the information required to make a good decision. Team up with someone who shares your ideologies, and together you will develop a foolproof plan that helps you both excel.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Keep your emotions tucked away in a safe place. The less you reveal, the easier it will be to put things in place to overcome any adversity you face. Initiate a positive personal change.
