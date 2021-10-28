FOR SATURDAY
It’s time to cut back, not to expand. Rethink your lifestyle, the way you approach work and how you handle your cash. Take the initiative to size down, eliminate undue stress and discover what makes you happy and brings you peace of mind. Be secretive about your intentions and the changes you want to make until you have everything in place.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Revisit your options, and you’ll gain perspective regarding the possibilities. Don’t limit what you can do because someone discourages you. Take a step in a direction that encourages you to enjoy life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Time spent with a friend or relative will be rewarding. The information you receive will encourage you to make a lifestyle change. Plans with a loved one will provide emotional stability.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Put your cash in a safe place. Make changes at home that will lower your overhead. Plan for a better future by discarding things you no longer need. Less clutter will enhance your productivity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Look at your relationships with others and consider any emotional snags that may be holding you back. Keeping your financial and legal documents separate will save you from a dodgy situation.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take charge and don’t let anyone get in your way. Resolve financial, legal and medical matters by taking responsibility and making the necessary adjustments. An opportunity awaits.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Get moving. Make life, love and happiness your priorities, and share your long-term goals with someone special. Romance is encouraged. Do something physically challenging for best results.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Explore the possibilities and consider what you want to pour your energy into before signing up for something that will eat up your time or money. Take the steps necessary to ensure a wise decision.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Expand your mind, interests and friendships. Gravitate toward people who share your beliefs and concerns, and participate in events that make a difference but don’t jeopardize your health.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You may disagree with what others do or say, but you are better off not interfering if you want free rein yourself. Confrontation is a waste of time. Concentrate on what will help you the most.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Speaking up will deter anyone from messing with you or your plans. Participate in something that puts a smile on your face and make plans with someone you love to be around.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — It’s up to you to initiate change. Consider what works for you, and research what’s entailed. Leave no room for error or interference. Refuse to let someone emotionally manipulate you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — A step in a new direction will bring out the best in you. Explore the possibilities and connect with people who make you think and encourage you to reach for the stars.
FOR SUNDAY
Uncertainty will limit what you can accomplish. Rely on your intuition, and you will find the path that leads to self-improvement, satisfaction and purpose. Change is heading your way, and knowing what makes you happy will help you pick a path that allows you to use your attributes to make your mark and reach your personal and professional goals.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 23) — Investigate what’s available to you. Ask questions and push for answers. Be secretive regarding your intentions until you have all the information you require to put your plan in motion.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 24-Dec. 22) — Draw on the experience you have gained over the years, not on secondhand information from an unknown source. Pay attention to detail and trust the facts.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Improvements geared toward comfort and convenience will encourage you to spend more time at home. A sufficient workspace will enable you to develop an idea and turn it into an opportunity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Slow down and make sure you have enough resources available to finish what you start. It’s essential to have a well-thought-out plan in place if you want to avoid an expensive mistake.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Sharing too much information too soon will put you in a vulnerable position. Take care of every detail and protect your plans from anyone who could try to stand in your way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Personal growth will lead to a positive change of attitude. Spend time with a loved one, and you’ll gain perspective regarding your relationship and where it’s heading. Discuss your plans.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take part in something that excites you. An adventure, challenge or unique experience will give you the boost you need and encourage you to push harder to achieve something big.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Use discretion when dealing with personal relationships. Someone will use persuasive tactics that put you in a compromising position. Do your homework; get the lowdown on any newcomer who grabs your attention.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Reach out to someone you don’t get to spend enough time with. Exciting, evolving information will help you make a personal decision. Limit social activities that can affect your financial situation.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Handle your money wisely. Spending lavishly on something you don’t need will put you in a tight spot. Set a budget and stick to your plan. A problem with an older relative will cause difficulties.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Share your thoughts and feelings, and you’ll find out where you stand. It’s important to know what’s possible before you start making changes that will affect your life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Invest in your security. Put your money in a safe place, and it will ease stress and give you a chance to rethink how to best move forward. A stable home environment will boost your spirits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.