FOR SATURDAY
Look at the facts and act. If you go back and forth or show signs of inconsistency, you will lose ground. Be aware of the possibilities and stretch to reach the highest point instead of standing in someone’s shadow. Aim to gain this year, and you will surpass your expectations.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Conversations will be informative and will help you make decisions that prompt immediate action. Staying ahead of the competition will give you the stamina to go further than anticipated.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Emotional issues will confuse you. When in doubt, don’t make a move. Take a wait-and-see approach, and don’t spend money unnecessarily. Consider your options and think outside the box.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Push the envelope and step outside your comfort zone, and you’ll discover you have more options than you realize. Focus on what you want and the best way to pursue your objective.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take a break and relax. Distance yourself from unsavory situations or problems you face. You’ll gain perspective once you clear your head and have a chance to see things differently.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Participate in events that interest you, and you’ll meet someone intriguing. Refine your look and image to reflect what you want to do and who you want to attract. Don’t let anyone intimidate you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t let uncertainty or an unexpected change get you down. Take the initiative and follow through with your plans. Participate in something that broadens your outlook.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t wait for someone to outdo you. Take responsibility and bring about changes that will make your life and relationships more enjoyable. Pay attention to loved ones.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Rethink your strategy and what you want to accomplish. Changing how you handle money will provide you the freedom to live life your way. Take responsibility for your happiness.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Know your limits and what you are up against before you agree to get involved in a joint venture. Weigh the pros and cons of doing things yourself. Be practical and make intelligent decisions.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Keep your thoughts to yourself until you are ready to make an irresistible pitch. How you demonstrate your capabilities will be crucial. Precision and attention to detail are essential.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t ruffle feathers or get in the way. Find a quiet spot in which to organize your plans. Trust your instincts. Concentrate on physical improvements.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep your feelings to yourself. Don’t allow anyone to make you look bad or take advantage of you. Consider what you want to achieve and find an innovative way to get things done on time.
FOR SUNDAY
Keep moving, follow your heart and look for life’s little pleasures. Take responsibility for your happiness and refuse to let negativity or emotional mayhem take the reins. Use your intelligence and imagination to the fullest and make this a year to remember. Love who you are and those who enrich your life; happiness will prevail.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take on a cause you feel passionate about and make a difference. Use your intelligence and insight to guide you. Show compassion and discipline, and you’ll attract positive attention.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Sidestep anyone who tries to dump responsibilities in your lap. Make today about you, your health and your emotional well-being. Get involved in something you enjoy doing or spend time with a good friend.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Keep a clear head when dealing with emotional situations or negative people. Learn from experience and observation what’s best for you, and don’t stop until you’re where you want to be.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Adjust whatever isn’t working for you. Take the initiative by sharing your intentions with those your plans will affect, and it will make it easier to get your ducks in a row.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Personal change begins with you. Take a disciplined approach to fitness and diet. Make positive changes to boost your well-being. Your accomplishments will shake things up.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Avoid getting into an argument with someone close to you. Be patient and spend more time tidying up unfinished jobs around the house. Leave nothing undone and keep the peace.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Use your instincts, intelligence and know-how to sort through any discrepancy. Someone will take advantage of you if you are gullible. Check facts and look out for your interests.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Exhaustion will set in if you don’t take time to relax. Make a point to enjoy the comforts of home and spend time with the people who bring out the best in you. Make adjustments that ease stress.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — When uncertainty sets in, take a step back. Don’t feel pressured to make a decision if you aren’t ready. Pay more attention to how you feel and look and to what you can do to make improvements.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll develop an innovative way to get others interested in your pursuits. Getting together with a friend, relative or neighbor will help you understand what’s possible.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Discipline will be a must when it comes to dealing with uncertainty. Someone will pressure you to take on additional responsibilities; have an excuse ready and then go your own way.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Give yourself a chance to digest what’s happening around you, and you’ll come up with a great way to avoid someone’s drama. Set your sights on personal growth and gain. Full steam ahead!
