FOR MONDAY
The changes you make will broaden your outlook. Expect information to surface that will give rise to new possibilities. A partnership will encourage you to make a move or lifestyle change conducive to using your attributes efficiently and allowing yourself more time to enjoy what life has to offer.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Draw on the experience, and it will encourage you to initiate the changes that bring you closer to your goals. Explore what’s available, and harness what you want.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Work hard, play hard. Refuse to get bogged down in melodramas or other people’s problems. Focus on your happiness and having a positive impact on others. Romance is encouraged.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A change in a relationship with a peer will lead to questions regarding your background. Charm will get you much further ahead than causing a scene. Patience and intelligence will pay off.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Productivity and progress are priorities. Don’t believe or act on hearsay. Question anyone trying to push you in a direction you don’t want to go.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep an open mind, but don’t take an unnecessary risk. You’ll gain more if you are conservative. Don’t buy into someone’s idea; follow your dream.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Think matters through, and be secretive regarding your intentions until you have every detail taken care of and ready to launch. Don’t let a sudden change someone makes disrupt your plans.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A work-related change will encourage you to get involved in something that makes you feel passionate. Explore the possibilities, and gravitate toward people who share your concerns.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Maintain your position, integrity and reputation, and get back to what matters most to you. Pitch an idea to someone you enjoy working with, and together develop a plan and a personal arrangement.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — How you handle others and the situations you face will determine the outcome. Put your energy into honoring the promises you make and finishing what you start.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Envision the whole picture, view your cup as half full and embrace what life has to offer. Refuse to let trivial matters hold you back or ruin your day. Show honesty and integrity, not falsehoods.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Stop talking and start doing, and you’ll get the help you need to get things done. Put your energy where it counts, and the stability and confidence you gain will help you reach your dreams.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Consider what’s happening economically, and initiate a move that will help you position yourself for new endeavors. Being modern is a necessity if you want to maintain your lifestyle.
FOR TUESDAY
An open mind will lead to new adventures. Embrace life, learning and new experiences. Look at the possibilities, and be the one to make your dreams come true.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Turn your dream into a reality by ensuring that everything goes according to plan. Share your enthusiasm with someone who offers insight and support. A unique partnership will promote new beginnings.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Stay on top of due dates and pending problems waiting for an inopportune moment to make you take notice. Be smart with your responsibilities and you’ll be able to enjoy the good that comes your way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Let the past dissipate and fall by the wayside, and embrace life at the moment and see where it takes you. Embark on a path that brings you peace.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Look inward, and you’ll know without a doubt what you can do to make your life better and your future brighter. Take the road that leads to a happy and healthy lifestyle.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You are the master of your domain. Head in a meaningful direction; a healthy attitude will encourage you to excel. Revise your priorities and forge ahead.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Distance yourself from anyone who puts you down or manipulates you. Putting more time and effort into attitude, appearance and independence will bring you closer to your goal.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Start making moves that help you achieve your heart’s desire. Put your energy into relationships, causes and actions that make a difference to you and the way you feel about your life and future.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Follow the path to victory, and eliminate challenges rather than create them. Once you do the best you can, take time to nurture a meaningful relationship. Plan something special.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Leave nothing to chance, and put your energy where it counts. How you approach your responsibilities will matter. If you expect others to do things for you, you’ll be disappointed.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Choose facts over hearsay and peace over discord. Maintaining balance and integrity will be your best option. Aim to ease stress, not make matters worse.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Consider your options carefully and the consequences that can develop if you make a mistake. Time is on your side, and working quietly on something you enjoy will lead to clarity.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Read, educate yourself and say no to anything that feels risky. Focus on relationships and keeping the peace.
