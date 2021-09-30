FOR SATURDAY
Stay in touch with people who have something to offer you. A collective thought process will help find the best possible results. If you allow your emotions to make your decisions for you, it will be difficult to reach your expectations. Don’t pressure those who cannot help.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Reorganize your space and spend time with someone who appreciates the same things as you. Refuse to let the past stand between you and your happiness. It’s time to move forward with your plans.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Too much of anything will cause friction with someone who cares about you. Review the choices before you and what you can do to make your life better. Attend an event or seminar that offers insight.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You’ll be able to expand your interests and use your skills to assist a friend or relative in need. The people you encounter will offer helpful suggestions.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Impulsive spending will be your downfall. Put your cash, credit cards and wallet in a safe place. Budget carefully and leave nothing to chance or in someone else’s hands. Take control by choosing to do what’s best for you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t take a risk. Ask questions, find out where you stand and make decisions based on what you know is doable. Don’t let a friend or relative make decisions for you or talk you into something that doesn’t suit your needs.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Balance and equality matter. Be accommodating, and ask for the same in return. You will capture someone’s attention if you choose a unique lifestyle. The opportunity to make a positive change is apparent.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Do something that makes you feel proud. Taking part will help build confidence and give you the initiative to excel. Spend time working alongside someone you enjoy being with.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll scrutinize what others do, but before you criticize someone else, look inward. Focus on personal growth and self-improvement before trying to change someone else.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll be up against someone who is demanding. Be frank regarding what you want to happen; you will teach someone a lesson instead of learning one yourself. Do what’s best for you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A confrontation will open your eyes to new possibilities. Don’t put up with people who don’t appreciate you or what you have to offer. Get involved in something that makes you feel passionate.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t get worked up. It’s to your advantage to keep the peace and extend a welcoming hand to anyone in your domain. It’s time to take an adventure that will challenge you intellectually.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Plan something special for a loved one. Shake things up a bit and show everyone you aren’t as predictable as you seem. Step outside your comfort zone; you will be surprised how adaptable you can be.
FOR SUNDAY
Speak up, do your best and be honest with yourself. Use your imagination to bring about change. Refuse to let others take control or stand in your way. Embrace life and make adjustments that will help you overcome challenges that affect productivity and the ability to reach your goal. You can surpass your expectations if you try.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Line up what you have planned for the day and follow that path. Don’t stop because someone takes a different route or doesn’t see things your way. Be true to yourself.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll require patience and an open mind when dealing with friends and relatives. Pressure tactics will work against you, but compliments and encouragement will help you convince others to consider the suggestions you offer. Romance is on the rise.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Remain calm, regardless of what others do. Pay attention to what’s important to you and offer an honest assessment of what you feel is taking place. An unnecessary change will hold you back. Make the most of what’s available.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Anger will set in if you let someone take advantage of you. Document what others do and say, and prepare to challenge anything that you feel isn’t fair or worth your while. Trust your instincts.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Feeling passionate about what you take on will give you the boost required to do a remarkable job. Letting others take advantage of you will cause stress. Know when to say no. Do what makes you happy.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Sign up for classes geared toward physical fitness, improving your image or meeting like-minded people. Be realistic, but don’t lose sight of your dreams. Make adjustments that accommodate your plans.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Live up to your expectations, get organized and do the work yourself. A chance to make a difference is within reach. Start the process, and you will attract people who are an asset.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You can have fun without going overboard. Set a limit when it comes to expenditures, consumption and how much you try to fit into your itinerary. You will avoid complaints and physical setbacks.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Do your research and listen to your heart. Expect someone to feed you false information that can lead to health risks or an ill-advised investment. Take responsibility and make good decisions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take your time. Pay attention to detail and sensitive issues. Be a good listener and keep your thoughts to yourself. Summarize what you discover before you put your plans in motion.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Change begins with you, so don’t follow someone’s lead. Consider what you want and how to go about getting your way. Discuss your plans with someone you love and respect.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Put your energy where it will do some good. Avoid an argument with a friend or relative. Refrain from trying to shape others. Do what suits you best and love who you are.
