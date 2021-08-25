FOR SATURDAY
Embrace change, learn as you go and carry out your plans with enthusiasm. Take pride in what you do and shoot for the stars. Share your enthusiasm and victories with loved ones. Build your strength. An innovative, optimistic attitude will take you wherever you want to go.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Stand tall. Trust in your beliefs, skills and knowledge. Bring about changes that make you feel good about yourself and your accomplishments. Listen and learn from others.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Be aware of your rights and what’s possible. A disciplined approach to joint ventures, home improvements and over-the-top behavior will help ward off negative results.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t limit what you can do because you took on too many responsibilities. Delegate jobs better suited to others and take care of the most relevant details using your skills and knowledge.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Move forward cautiously when discussing important matters with a friend, relative or neighbor. It’s important to let others reveal their thoughts if you want to maintain control.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Stop procrastinating and start implementing changes that will add to your comfort and happiness. Your intuition will guide you to a better place. A steady pace forward would be best.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Distance yourself from anyone implementing changes that make you feel uncomfortable. Concentrate on building strength and maintaining a well-balanced lifestyle.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll have a good idea that saves money and encourages you to use your skills more efficiently. Believe and trust in your ability, and invest more time in getting what you want.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Get your finances in order and consider what you can afford to do that will make your life easier and your surroundings more convenient. Take the initiative and ask questions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Put your intelligence to good use. Get involved in activities or events that allow you to use your skills to make a difference. Your efforts will raise your profile and lead to a quality connection.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Be cautious when dealing with domestic situations. Opposition is apparent if someone doesn’t like the way you do things. Compromise or do things by yourself to avoid a blowout.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Concentrate on your physical and emotional well-being. Adopt a routine geared toward good nutrition, exercise and hanging out with people who bring out the best in you. Fix up your space.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take precautions if someone is pushy or using emotional tactics to persuade you to tackle something that isn’t in your best interest. Back away from extreme situations. Settle down.
FOR SUNDAY
Take the initiative to resolve situations that are hanging over your head. Step up and make your position clear. Have your plans organized and ready to roll. It’s up to you to set things up the way you want and to head in a direction that eases stress and encourages your happiness.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take control and get things done. The changes you bring about will encourage you to commit to someone or something that means a lot to you. Put yourself on the line and embrace new beginnings.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Put a little muscle behind efforts to make your life easier and more convenient. Once you get your house in order, you will feel better about your finances and the possibilities that lie ahead.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll be drawn to eccentric or creative individuals. Attend events conducive to meeting people who stimulate your mind. Let go and move forward. Now’s the time to work on solving problems.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Put emotional situations in perspective and recognize what others are doing to solve a certain problem. Mull over your options, and consider taking physical action. Romance is on the rise.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Be prepared to walk away from unreasonable situations. Distance yourself from indulgent behavior or excess. You have a lot to gain if you are productive and follow your instincts.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — A positive domestic change will bring you closer to a loved one. Fix up your space. A romantic gesture will encourage plans that will stabilize your life. Personal gain is within reach.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Keep your emotions in check. Spending money will not be the pick-me-up you imagine. Discipline and working toward a better future are in your best interest. Think matters through.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Call on people you trust to give you the facts. The physical changes you make will stabilize your position and help you head in a direction that puts your mind at ease. Don’t dismiss your dreams.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Aim to stabilize your position and prepare to manage any challenges you face. Take a persuasive approach to getting others to support your efforts. Express how you feel through your actions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Leave nothing to chance. Bring your attributes to the table and put them to good use. Refuse to get involved in someone’s drama or caught up in gossip that can hurt your reputation.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You will get back what you put out there. Pitch in, do your part and don’t worry about what others think. The suggestions you make will give you an opportunity to get involved in a good cause.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Keep an eye on the changes going on around you. Don’t feel obligated to take on responsibilities that don’t belong to you. Concentrate on personal growth. Romance is encouraged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.