FOR MONDAY
Focus on what you can accomplish this year, and put your muscles to work for you. A physical display will make an impact. You can learn plenty if you are mindful of what worked well for you in the past. Make home and family your priorities, and talk with loved ones about your long-term plans.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take a pass if you don’t feel passionate about someone’s proposal. Trust in your ability to do your own thing and improve your life. Don’t stop until you are satisfied with what you achieve.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Emotional matters will escalate if you don’t keep your opinions to yourself. Patience will be necessary, and keeping busy will help you avoid an altercation. Think matters through.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Look for options. Don’t settle for less than what you want. An exciting opportunity will come your way when you least expect it. Focus on what makes you happy. Romance is favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Avoid any drama going on around you. Concentrate on something you feel passionate about, and work alone if possible. Tidy up loose ends, and refuse to let your emotions interfere.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Say less and listen more. Mull over matters before you share your intentions. Protect what you have, and be secretive about your plans. Beware interference by manipulative individuals.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Gather information, and you’ll discover something that interests you. Bring about changes at home that will improve relationships with loved ones. Think outside the box.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t let uncertainty be your downfall. Allow your intuition to guide you when it comes to financial and health matters. A partnership will not turn out as planned. Be careful whom you trust.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll get an earful from someone who is critical or doesn’t understand what you are trying to achieve. Have patience, but don’t give up too much. Move forward on your own.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t be fooled by what you hear. Take the time to follow information back to its original source, and question its validity before revealing your opinion. Update your appearance and pursue romance.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Emotional spending will not ease stress or make you happy. Put your wallet away and focus on gathering facts that will help you decide how best to use your skills. Keep up with current trends.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take a pass if someone tries to start an argument. The less you say and the more you do, the better off you’ll be. Focus on what’s important, and keep moving forward.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Look for a unique way to get things done on time. Switching things up a bit to suit your current situation will encourage you to be productive. Stay focused, regardless of what others do or say.
FOR TUESDAY
Look for opportunities to expand your interests and circle of friends. Take a close look at your spending habits, and curb any indulgences. Show more discipline when it comes to your health, fitness and well-being. Take care of what you have, and strive to achieve a simpler, less stressful lifestyle.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — It’s essential to test the waters. Mingle, share your thoughts and opinions, and listen to what others can contribute. Knowledge will help you gain insight into what’s possible.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Proceed with caution when dealing with emotional matters. Sparring with a loved one will result in an irreversible change in your relationship. Bide your time, listen well and go about your business.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Friendly banter will help you get to better know someone who interests you. Socialize with peers, and you’ll build respect and common ground that will improve your chance to advance.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Be careful what you share with co-workers. A competitive situation will sprout quickly, leaving you in a vulnerable position. Concentrate on your work, not on trying to get others to like you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Emotions will fester if you believe everything you hear. Someone will feed you false information to sway your opinion. Go directly to the source before you act.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t take unnecessary risks with your health or physical well-being. Abide by the rules and avoid indulgence. An intelligent and well-informed decision will help bring about a positive change.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Rely on facts and figures, not on hearsay. Utilize your skills and stamina to help you finish what you start. Opportunities are within reach if you are passionate about making a difference.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Change will require action. Consider what you can do to put yourself in a better financial position or ease stress. Don’t give up or give in. Do your own thing.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — An open mind will help you gather information that will encourage better decision-making. Stick to the people and projects you trust to lead you down the right path. Always know what’s expected of you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Emotional matters will escalate if you jump to conclusions. Get everything in writing before you agree to proceed. You may desire change, but don’t make a move that isn’t in your best interest.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Be honest about how you feel, and ask direct questions to find out where you stand with someone who is evasive. Spend time fixing up your space. Making things more comfortable and convenient will give you a boost.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Talk to someone who can offer guidance or knowledge regarding something you want to pursue. Knowledge is power, and without the facts in front of you, frustration and anger are likely to set in.
