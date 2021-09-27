FOR THURSDAY
Do what needs to be done to keep moving forward. Refuse to let the little things slow you down. Put your heart into what brings you the most joy and turn any negative situation you face into a positive one. Speak up, share your thoughts and make a difference. Engage in activities that nurture the soul and encourage personal growth.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Pay attention to what you do and how you do it, not to what’s going on around you. Taking care of your responsibilities and paying attention to detail will help avoid a run-in with an ill-tempered person.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Less hesitation and more action will resolve pending issues. An innovative approach will help you make the changes required to reach your target and motivate you to get moving. Romance is favored.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take care of money matters before it’s too late. Not having a realistic view of your financial situation will lead to expenditures you cannot afford. Be smart and set a budget.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Impulsive action will be your downfall. Investigate the ins and outs of a situation before you get involved. Be thorough, dedicated and confident. Romance and self-improvement are encouraged.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Pay attention to what’s going on around you. Set rules and abide by regulations. Stay focused on what you are trying to achieve. Don’t take risks with your health or physical well-being.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Personal gain is apparent. Spend time honing your skills and updating your appearance. Preparation will make the difference between mere achievement and surpassing your expectations.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You’ll need to muster up discipline if you want to get things done. Refuse to let someone lead you astray with a tempting offer. Finish what you start before you kick back and relax.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t mix business with pleasure. Someone will use emotional tactics to throw you off guard. Stand your ground and follow through with your plans. Don’t feel obligated to overspend to impress someone.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take your time and do things right the first time. Ask for an extension if you need it. Plan to network with people who inspire you. The input you receive will give you the push you need to excel.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Say no to anyone using coercive tactics. Get involved in events and activities that give you the chance to explore something that satisfies you. Turn what you love to do into a profitable endeavor.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Count your money and put it to good use. Be smart in the way you run your house. Don’t risk your health or physical well-being. Avoid crowds. You can change things for the better with a little bit of focus.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take a break and reevaluate matters. A slight adjustment can make a big difference in the way you handle others. Refuse to let anyone put undue pressure on you. Set sensible goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.