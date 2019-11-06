TODAYOvereaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Room 12, Roseburg. 541-671-0008.
Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group — 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. For information: call Sarah Calvert at 541-464-5600.
Memory Care Support Group — 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For location information call 541-464-5600.
The Gift of Motherhood — 7-9 p.m. Mercy Conference rooms A & B, 2700 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Childbirth preparation class. 541-677-2451.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7:30 p.m., 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. www.roseburgaa.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 8 p.m., 350 E. 3rd St., Canyonville. www.roseburgaa.org.
THURSDAYVictims of domestic violence — Free faith-based recovery classes for Douglas County residents meets each Thursday in Roseburg. 866-262-9284 for time and location.
Glide TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — Weigh-in 8-8:30 a.m., meeting 8:40-10 a.m. at Glide Baptist Church, 357 Glide Loop. Information call 541-672-6733.
TOPS OR1188 Winston/Roseburg support group — Weigh-in 8:45 a.m. Meeting 10-11 a.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-5510.
Low Impact Fitness Class — 9-9:45 a.m., Boys & Girls Club, 1144 NE Cedar St., Roseburg. $1 per class on a drop-in basis. 541-492-6899 or www.cityofroseburg.org.
Cancer: Thriving and Surviving — 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Community Cancer Center, conference room B and C, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Call 541-672-2267, ext. 5104.
Visually impaired people — 10-11:30 a.m. For information call Dan Smith at 541-784-5554.
Pedal Plus — 10-11 a.m., Roseburg YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway. Indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia, or other neurological health issues. Ongoing Tuesdays and Thursdays, join any time. 541-430-1286.
Alcoholics Anonymous Step Sisters Group — 10:30–11:30 a.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Women only. For information call local AA hotline number at 541-673-7552.
Al-Anon — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Room 12, Roseburg. 888-214-3384.
Brown Bagger Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. www.roseburgaa.org.
Free Veterans Swim — 2 to 2:45 p.m. every Thursday at the YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. No membership required. Bring veteran’s ID. 541-440-9622, ext. 223.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5 to 7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
FRIDAYTai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave. Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Brown Bagger Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. www.roseburgaa.org.
SATURDAYOvereaters Anonymous — 11:15 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-0008.
SUNDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 3 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. www.roseburgaa.org/.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave. A Christ-centered 12-step program for people struggling with life’s hurts, habits and hang-ups. 541-679-5605.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 6 p.m., Cow Creek Tribal Office, 2371 NE Stephens, Roseburg.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 820 W. Kenwood, Roseburg.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 8 p.m., 425 2nd St., Myrtle Creek.
MONDAYAlcoholics Anonymous Full Measures Group (coed) — 10 a.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. For information call local AA hotline 541-673-7552.
CHI Mercy Hospice Support — 10-11 a.m. at Community Cancer Center, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. For information call 541-673-2267, ext. 5104
Grief Support Group — 10-11:30 a.m., Community Cancer Center Room B, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. 541-677-1258.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave. Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Parkinson’s Support Group — 1:30-2:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave. Roseburg. Call Sandy at 541-430-1286.
Overeaters Anonymous — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Tri City Presbyterian Church, 355 Meadow Lane, Myrtle Creek. 541-671-0008.
Yoga Warriors Classes — 4:30 p.m., Roseburg VA. Free class is for military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families. 541-430-3790.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30-8:30 p.m., 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-673-6201.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 6-7 p.m., CHI Mercy Medical Center Conference Rooms A & B, 2700 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. 541-677-4810.
Narcotics Anonymous — 6 p.m., Glendale Baptist Church, 173 First St., Glendale. 541-957-1489.
Al-Anon — 6:30-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg. 1-888-214-3384.
Alcoholics Anonymous Steps for Sobriety — 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Information: 541-673-7552.
De-stress with guided meditation — 7-7:30 p.m., Body Balance Yoga Center. 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. Free. www.bodbal.com 541-672-5889.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Drug, 109 E. Central Ave. 541-957-1489.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7:30 p.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 South, Winston. www.roseburgaa.org.
TUESDAYTai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under the bandshell in Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and a light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Low Impact Fitness Class — 9-9:45 a.m., Boys & Girls Club, 1144 NE Cedar St., Roseburg. $1 per class on a drop-in basis. 541-492-6899 or www.cityofroseburg.org.
CHI Mercy Hospice Support — 10-11 a.m., Community Cancer Center, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. 541-673-2267 ext. 5104.
{p class=”p1”}Pedal Plus — 10-11 a.m., Roseburg YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway. Indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia or other neurological health issues. 541-430-1286.
Al-Anon — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 888-214-3384.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Cancer Support Group — 1-2:30 p.m., Community Cancer Center, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. 541-673-2267 ext. 5104.
Living Well with Diabetes — 1-2 p.m., Community Cancer Center, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. For information, call Mercy Communications at 541-677-2114.
Free Veterans Swim — 2-2:45 p.m., Roseburg YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway. No membership required. Bring veteran’s ID. 541-440-9622, ext. 223.
NextStep Smoking Cessation Support Group — 4 p.m. Community Cancer Center Conference Rooms B & C, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway. Call 541-673-2267.
Alcoholics Anonymous Keys to the Kingdom — 5:30 p.m., Redeemer’s Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 6-7 p.m., Mercy Medical Center Conference Room C, 2700 Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. 541-677-4810.
Al-Anon — 7-8 p.m., Tri City Presbyterian Church, 355 Meadow Lane, Tri City. 888-214-3384.
WEDNESDAYMyrtle Creek TOPS OR 1177 — 7:30 a.m. weigh-in, First Church of Nazarene, 235 NE Rice St., Myrtle Creek. 541-580-6913.
Elkton TOPS — 9:30 a.m. weigh-in, Elkton Baptist Church, 2nd & B St., Elkton. 541-359-5545.
Blood Pressure Screening — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. 541-677-4464.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave. Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Yoga Warriors Class — 3 p.m., Roseburg VA. Bldg. 2, Room 301-B. Free class is for military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families. 541-430-3790.
Umpqua Health Alliance Public Presentation and Community Engagement — 4-5:30 p.m., The Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians Board Room, 2371 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. For info: 541-229-7058.
Overeaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Room 12, Roseburg. 541-671-0008.
The Gift of Motherhood — 7-9 p.m. Mercy Conference rooms A & B, 2700 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Childbirth preparation class. 541-677-2451.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7:30 p.m., 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. www.roseburgaa.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 8 p.m., 350 E. 3rd St., Canyonville. www.roseburgaa.org.
