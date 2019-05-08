WEDNESDAY
The Gift of Motherhood — Childbirth preparation class. Wednesday’s from 7 to 9 p.m. Mercy Conference rooms A and B. For information call 541-677-2451.
Blood Pressure Screening — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. 541-677-4464.
Elkton TOPS — 9:30 a.m. weigh-in, Elkton Baptist Church, 2nd & B St., Elkton. 541-359-5545.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Yoga Warriors Class — 3 p.m., Roseburg VA Auditorium. Free class is for military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families. 541-430-3790.
Overeaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Room 12, Roseburg. 541-671-0008.
Strong by Zumba — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, Exercise set to music. 541-580-6746.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave. Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7:30 p.m., 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. www.roseburgaa.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 8 p.m., 350 E. 3rd St., Canyonville. www.roseburgaa.org.
THURSDAY
Cancer: Thriving and Surviving — 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Community Cancer Center, conference room B and C, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Call 541-672-2267, ext. 5104.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m. Downtown Fitness & Aerobics 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. All skill levels dance party. For information call 541-580-6746.
Alcoholics Anonymous Step Sisters Group (women only) — Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. For information call local AA hotline number at 541-673-7552.
Victims of domestic violence — Free faith-based recovery classes for Douglas County residents meets each Thursday in Roseburg. 866-262-9284 for time and location.
Glide TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — Weigh-in 8 to 8:30 a.m., meeting 8:40 to 10 a.m. at Glide Baptist Church, 357 Glide Loop. Information call 541-672-6733.
TOPS OR1188 Winston (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) support group — Weigh-in 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Meeting 10 to 11 a.m., Winston Community Baptist Church, 91 Thompson St., Winston. 541-673-5510.
Low Impact Fitness Class — 9 to 9:45 a.m., Boys & Girls Club, Roseburg. $1 per class on a drop-in basis. 541-492-6899 or www.cityofroseburg.org.
Pedal Plus — 10 to 11 a.m., Roseburg YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway. Indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia, or other neurological health issues. Ongoing Tuesdays and Thursdays, join any time. 541-430-1286.
Al-Anon — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Room 12, Roseburg. 888-214-3384.
Brown Bagger Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. www.roseburgaa.org/.
Free Veterans Swim — 2 to 2:45 p.m. every Thursday at the YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. No membership required. Bring veteran’s ID. 541-440-9622, ext. 223.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) — 5 to 7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 1475 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. 541-679-6336 or 541-680-7769.
FRIDAY
Tai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under bandshell, Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave. Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Brown Bagger Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. www.roseburgaa.org/.
SATURDAY
Overeaters Anonymous — 11:15 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg. 541-671-0008.
SUNDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous — 3 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. www.roseburgaa.org/.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30 p.m., Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. A Christ-centered 12-step program for people struggling with life’s hurts, habits and hang-ups. 541-679-5605.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 6 p.m., Cow Creek Tribal Office, 2371 NE Stephens, Roseburg.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 820 W. Kenwood, Roseburg.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 8 p.m., 425 2nd St., Myrtle Creek.
Roseburg Meditation Group — 6 p.m., Body Balance Yoga Center, 612 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Call 773-412-5361.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous Full Measures Group (coed) — Meets at 10 a.m. at Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. For information call local AA hotline number at 541-673-7552.
Grief Support Group — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Community Cancer Center, Room B, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. 541-677-1258.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave. Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Overeaters Anonymous — 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Tri City Presbyterian Church, 355 Meadow Lane, Myrtle Creek. 541-671-0008.
Yoga Warriors Classes — 4:30 p.m., Roseburg VA. Free class is for military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families. 541-430-3790.
NextStep Smoking Cessation Support Group — 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Community Cancer Center, Conference Rooms B & C, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway. Call 541-673-2267.
Zumba Fitness — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, All skill levels dance party. 541-580-6746.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 6 to 7 p.m., CHI Mercy Medical Center, Conference Rooms A & B, 2700 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. 541-677-4810.
Narcotics Anonymous — 6 p.m., Glendale Baptist Church, 173 First St., Glendale. 541-957-1489.
Al-Anon — 6:30 to 8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg. 1-888-214-3384.
Alcoholics Anonymous Steps for Sobriety — 7 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. (Free) Information: 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Drug, 109 E. Central Ave. 541-957-1489.
De-stress with guided meditation (free) — 7 to 7:30pm. Body Balance Yoga Center. 612 SE Jackson St. #1, Roseburg. www.bodbal.com 541-672-5889.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7:30 p.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 South, Winston. www.roseburgaa.org/.
CHI Mercy Hospice Support — 10 to 11 a.m. at Community Cancer Center, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. For information call 541-673-2267, ext. 5104.
Celebrate Recovery (a Christian 12-step program) — 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. For information: 541-673-6201.
Parkinson’s Support Group — 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave. Roseburg. Call Sandy at 541-430-1286.
TUESDAY
Tai Chi Classes — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, under the bandshell in Myrtle Creek. Bring comfortable shoes and a light jacket. 541-733-7890.
Low Impact Fitness Class — 9 to 9:45 a.m., Boys & Girls Club, Roseburg. $1 per class on a drop-in basis. 541-492-6899 or www.cityofroseburg.org.
Pedal Plus — 10 to 11 a.m., Roseburg YMCA. Indoor bike fitness class for those with Parkinson’s, MS, stroke, fibromyalgia, or other neurological health issues. 541-430-1286.
Al-Anon — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 888-214-3384.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Free Veterans Swim — 2 to 2:45 p.m. at the YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. No membership required. Bring veteran’s ID. 541-440-9622, ext. 223.
Alcoholics Anonymous Keys to the Kingdom — 5:30 p.m., Redeemer’s Annex, 729 SE Main St., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
NextStep Smoking Cessation Support Group — 4 to 5 p.m., Community Cancer Center, Conference rooms B & C, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Call 541-673-2267.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 6 to 7 p.m., Conference Room C, Mercy Medical Center 2700 Stewart Parkway, Roseburg For information call 541-677-4810
Al-Anon — 7 to 8 p.m., Tri City Presbyterian Church, 355 Meadow Lane, Tri City. 888-214-3384.
Cessation Support Group — 4 to 5 p.m. at Community Cancer Center, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Call 541-673-2267, ext. 5104.
Ostomy Support Group — Noon to 1 p.m., call Jacqui for location information 541-912-1284.
Bereavement Support Group — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Linus Oakes, main building chapel, 2665 NW Van Pelt Blvd., Roseburg. 541-677-2384.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 15
Cardiac rehabilitation class: Cholesterol, with Dr. Courtney Virgilio — 2 p.m. Shaw Heart and Vascular Center, 2nd flood at Mercy Medical Center. Call 541-677-2423.
The Gift of Motherhood — Childbirth preparation class. Wednesday’s from 7 to 9 p.m. Mercy Conference rooms A and B. For information call 541-677-2451.
Blood Pressure Screening — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. 541-677-4464.
Elkton TOPS — 9:30 a.m. weigh-in, Elkton Baptist Church, 2nd & B St., Elkton. 541-359-5545.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Yoga Warriors Class — 3 p.m., Roseburg VA Auditorium. Free class is for military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families. 541-430-3790.
Overeaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Room 12, Roseburg. 541-671-0008.
Strong by Zumba — 5:30 p.m., Downtown Fitness & Aerobics, 722 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, Exercise set to music. 541-580-6746.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group — Noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave. Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7:30 p.m., 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. www.roseburgaa.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 8 p.m., 350 E. 3rd St., Canyonville. www.roseburgaa.org.
Roseburg Cancer Support Group — 1 to 3 p.m., Community Cancer Center, Suite 100, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Call 541-440-9409 or 541-672-5960.
Bereavement Support Group Luncheon — 11:30 to 1 p.m., Karen’s Coffee Cup, 2445 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Roseburg. Call 541-677-2384.
South County Family Caregivers Support Group — 10 a.m. Myrtle Creek Community Center, 425 NW 2nd St., Myrtle Creek. Call 541-440-3677.
