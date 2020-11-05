Nov. 6-12 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Court. 541-672-7272. www.roseburgcinemas.com
Jungleland, R — Two brothers try to escape their circumstances by travelling across the country for a no holds barred boxing match that becomes a fight for their lives. Charlie Hunnam, Jonathan Majors, Jack O’Connell. NEW
Kindred, NR — When her boyfriend dies suddenly in an accident, psychologically fragile mother-to-be Charlotte is taken in by his family — but they seem increasingly obsessed with her every move. Chloe Pirrie, Fiona Shaw, Jack Lowden. NEW
Let Him Go, R — A retired sheriff and his wife, grieving over the death of their son, set out to find their only grandson. Diane Lane, Kevin Costner, Lesley Manville. NEW
2 Hearts, PG-13 — For two couples the future unfolds in different decades and different places, but a hidden connection will bring them together in a way no one could have predicted. Radha Mitchell, Jacob Elordi, Adan Canto, Tiera Skovbye.
After We Collided, R — Based on the 2014 romance novel of the same name, this follows the love life of two young adults. Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Dylan Sprouse.
Come Play, PG-13 — A monster named Larry that manifests itself through smart phones and mobile devices. Feature film version of the 2017 short film. Azhy Robertson, Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr.
Honest Thief, PG-13 — Wanting to lead an honest life, a notorious bank robber turns himself in, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents. Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh, Jai Courtney.
The Informer, R — An ex-convict working undercover intentionally gets himself incarcerated again in order to infiltrate the mob at a maximum security prison. Joel Kinnaman, Rosamund Pike, Common.
Love and Monsters, PG-13 — In a monster-infested world, Joel learns his girlfriend is just 80 miles away. To make the dangerous journey, Joel discovers his inner hero to be with the girl of his dreams. Dylan O’Brien, Jessica Henwick, Michael Rooker.
Spell, R — A man crash lands in rural Appalachia and awakens in the attic of a traditional Hoodoo practitioner. He desperately tries to break free from her dark magic and save his family from a sinister ritual before the rise of the blood moon. Omari Hardwick, Loretta Devine, Lorraine Burroughs.
Toy Story, G — A cowboy doll is profoundly threatened and jealous when a new spaceman figure supplants him as top toy in a boy’s room. Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Don Rickles.
The War with Grandpa, PG — Upset that he has to share the room he loves with his grandfather, Peter decides to declare war in an attempt to get it back. Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle.
