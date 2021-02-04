Feb. 5-8
Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Court
541-672-7272
www.roseburg cinemas.comThe Croods: A New Age, PG — The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds.
The Little Things, R — Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe Deacon is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a serial killer who is terrorizing the city. Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto.
The Marksman, PG-13 — A rancher on the Arizona border becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican boy desperately fleeing the cartel assassins who’ve pursued him into the U.S. Katheryn Winnick, Liam Neeson, Teresa Ruiz
News of the World, PG-13 — A Civil War veteran agrees to deliver a girl, taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, against her will. They travel hundreds of miles and face grave dangers as they search for a place that either can call home. Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Tom Astor.
Promising Young Woman, R — A young woman, traumatized by a tragic event in her past, seeks out vengeance against those who crossed her path. Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie.
Wonder Woman 1984, PG-13 — Diana must contend with a work colleague and businessman, whose desire for extreme wealth sends the world down a path of destruction, after an ancient artifact that grants wishes goes missing. Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig.
