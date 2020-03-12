March 13-19 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Court. 541-672-7272. www.roseburgcinemas.com
Bloodshot, PG-13 — Ray Garrison, a slain soldier, is re-animated with superpowers. Vin Diesel, Guy Pearce, Eliza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan. NEW
Hunt, R — Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing, unaware of where they are and how they got there. They have been chosen for “The Hunt”. Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Emma Roberts, Amy Madigan. NEW
I Still Believe, PG — The true life story of Jeremy Camp and his journey of love and loss that looks to prove there is always hope. Britt Robertson, K.J. Apa, Gary Sinise, Abigail Cowen. NEW
Portrait of a Lady on Fire, R — On an isolated island in Brittany at the end of the eighteenth century, a female painter is obliged to paint a wedding portrait of a young woman. Noemie Merlant, Adele Haenel, Luana Bajrami, Valeria Golino. NEW
1917, R — Two British soldiers during WWI are tasked with delivering a message deep into enemy territory. The lives of 1,600 men depend upon their success. Dean Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Colin Firth.
Birds of Prey, R — After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord. Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett Bell, Rosie Perez, Ewan McGregor.
Brahms: The Boy II, PG-13 — After a family moves into the Heelshire Mansion, their young son soon makes friends with a life-like doll called Brahms. Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman, Christopher Convery.
Call of the Wild, PG — A sled dog struggles for survival in the wilds of the Yukon. Harrison Ford, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, Wes Brown.
Invisible Man, R — When Cecilia’s ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death to be a hoax. Now she is haunted by someone nobody can see. Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Sam Smith.
Jumanji: The Next Level, PG-13 — The gang is back, but the game has changed. Old favorites return to Jumanji, along with some new help, in an attempt to rescue a friend. Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Danny De Vito, Danny Glover, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Awkwafina, Colin Hanks, Nick Jonas, Ashley Scott.
Onward, PG — Two teenage elf brothers engage in a quest to see if magic is still out there. Featuring the voice talents of Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
Sonic the Hedgehog, PG — A small town police officer helps a fast blue hedgehog to defeat an evil genius. Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Ben Schwartz.
Way Back, R — Jack Cunninham was a high school basketball phenom but he forfeited his future. Now with a new coaching job, he may have a shot at redemption. Ben Affleck, Janina Gavankar, Michaela Watkins.
