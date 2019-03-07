March 8 to 14: Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 N.W. Hughwood Court 541-672-7272.
Captain Marvel, PG-13 — Carol Danvers becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of an alien war between two races. Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Annette Bening, Djimon Hounsou. NEW
The Kid, R — The story of a young boy who witnesses Pat Garrett’s encounter with Billy The Kid. Ethan Hawke, Chris Pratt, Vincent D’Onofrio, Dane DeHaan, Leila George. NEW
Alita Battle Angel, PG-13 — The story of a young woman’s journey to discover who she is and fight to change the world. Rosa Salazar, Mahershala Ali, Jennifer Connelly, Michelle Rodriguez, Christoph Waltz.
Arctic, PG-13 — A man stranded in the Arctic after an airplane crash must decide weather to trek through the wild unknown. Mads Mikkelsen, Maria Thelma Smaradottir.
Aquaman, PG-13 — Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero for the world. Jason Mamoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren.
Cold Pursuit, R — A snow plow driver seeks revenge against drug dealers he thinks killed his son. Liam Neeson, Laura Dern, John Doman, Emmy Rossum.
Fighting With My Family, PG-13 — A former wrestler and his family make a living performing at small venues, but his children dream of joining the World Wrestling Entertainment. Dwayne Johnson, Nick Frost, Lena Headey, Florence Pugh.
Green Book, PG-13 — A working class Italian American bouncer becomes the driver of an African American classical pianist in the 1960’s South. Mahershala Ali, Viggo Mortensen, Linda Cardellini.
Greta, R — A young woman befriends a lonely widow who is harboring a dark and deadly agenda toward her. Isabelle Huppert, Chloe Grace Moretz, Maika Monroe.
Happy Death Day 2U, PG-13 — Tree Gelbman discovers that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than confronting the dangers that lie ahead. Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Suraj Sharma, Rachel Matthews.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, PG — Hiccup discovers that Toothless isn’t the only Night Fury, but must find the Hidden World, a dragon Utopia, to protect them from harm. Featuring the voice talents of Jay Baruchel, America Ferrara, F. Murray Abraham, Craig Ferguson, Cate Blanchett, Gerard Butler.
Isn’t It Romantic, PG-13 — A young woman disenchanted with love mysteriously finds herself trapped in a romantic comedy. Rebel Wilson, Priyanka Chopra, Liam Hemsworth.
Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, PG — Five years have passed, and LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space are wrecking things faster than they can be rebuilt. Featuring the voice talents of Elizabeth Banks, Chris Pratt, Will Arnett, Tiffany Haddish, Alison Brie, Will Ferrell.
Upside, PG-13 — A comedic look at the life of a wealthy quadriplegic and his relationship with an unemployed man employed to assist him. Bryan Cranston, Kevin Hart, Nicole Kidman, Julianna Margulies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.