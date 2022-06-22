Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, June 29
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
REEDSPORT
Friday, June 24
Emergency School Board Meeting — 12:30 p.m., Reedsport School District office, 100 Ranch Road. Available virtually at bit.ly/3Kwbt4T and bit.ly/3HS7RbJ. 541-271-3656.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, June 21
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors Regular Board — 5:30 p.m., DCFD#2 Fire Station 655, 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. Also available through videoconferencing or telephonically. 541-673-5503.
Tuesday, June 28
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council Behavioral Health and Housing Subcommittees Meeting — 11:30 a.m., held virtually. Contact melissa@co.douglas.or.us or 541-450-9768 for meeting info.
Wednesday, June 29
Phoenix Charter School Board Meeting — 5 p.m., Phoenix Charter School, 3131 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg and via Zoom. Connect via phone at 1-669-900-6833; meeting ID: 878 3427 7710; passcode: 656079. Submit public comment to kwalker@roseburgphoenix.com. 541-440-1116.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.