ELKTON
Thursday, April 13
Elkton City Council Regular Meeting — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall. 366 First St., Elkton. 541-584-2547.
GLIDE
Thursday, April 13
Glide School District Board of Directors Executive Session — 5 p.m., Middle/High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. Per ORS 192.660(2)(a). 541-496-3521.
KELLOGG
Wednesday, April 12
Kellogg Rural Fire District Board of Directors Monthly Meeting — 4 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. krfd2814@gmail.com or 541-459-1548.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, April 12
Oakland Board of Education Work Session — 6:15 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St, Oakland. 541459-4341.
Oakland Board of Education Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St, Oakland. 541-459-4341.
Oakland City Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St, Oakland. 541-459-4531.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 238 Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-5427.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, April 19
Port of Umpqua Budget Meeting — 6 p.m., Port Annex Building, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Port of Umpqua Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Port Annex Building, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, April 12
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board Meeting — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Virtual access: rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Work Session — 4:30 p.m., Umpqua Community College Track, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Regular Meeting — 5:45 p.m, Tapoyta Hall Room 17, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Available virtually: youtube.com/umpquacc. 541-440-4622.
Roseburg Public Schools Board Work Session — 6 p.m., Administrative Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. Available virtually: bit.ly/3o683QN. 541-440-4016.
Thursday, April 13
Roseburg Public Works Commission Meeting — 3:30 p.m., Roseburg City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Available virtually: facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6700.
Wednesday, April 19
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors Finance Meeting — 4 p.m., 2593 NW Kline St. No. 1662, Roseburg. 541-900-0354.
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5 p.m., 2593 NW Kline St. No. 1662, Roseburg. 541-900-0354.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, April 12
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Meeting — 6 p.m., 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. Supplemental budget hearing, budget committee and regular meeting. Public welcome. 541-459-9802.
WINSTON
Wednesday, April 12
Winston-Dillard School Board Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St., Winston. 541-679-3000.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
More info: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.